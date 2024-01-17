Chicago Fire season 12: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, where to watch, and more

The adrenaline-fueled drama of Firehouse 51 is returning with Chicago Fire season 12, promising another rollercoaster of emotions and high-stakes firefighting action. Chicago Fire was the inaugural installment of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise, which explores various public services in Chicago, Illinois.

As the series continues in its 12th season, viewers eagerly anticipate the latest developments and challenges facing their favorite characters. In this article, we delve into the release date, cast updates, intriguing plotlines and where to catch all the fiery action.

Chicago Fire season 12: Release date and where to watch

Chicago Fire season 12 premieres on 17 January 2024. Returning to the 9 p.m. Eastern Time slot on One Chicago Wednesdays, the season is rumored to consist of 13 episodes.

Viewers can watch Chicago Fire season 12 will on NBC. Popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV also offer access to the show.

Furthermore, the series is available for streaming on Peacock, alongside its counterparts, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Plot preview and cast updates

Following a gripping cliffhanger in season 11, fans are left pondering Randy ‘Mouch’ McHolland (Christian Stolte)'s fate after a life-threatening injury. The firehouse came under fire from a sniper at a power plant, which resulted in Mouch getting shot.

The season 11 finale also saw Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) pop a surprise marriage proposal to Sylvie Brett, which she accepted. Chicago Fire season 12 will see Taylor Kinney's return inject new excitement, while Kara Killmer bids farewell as Sylvie Brett.

Alberto Rosende, the actor playing Blake Gallo, is also departing with his last appearance being in the season premiere, according to Deadline.

The familiar faces of Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri and Hanako Greensmith are expected to anchor the upcoming season.

Chicago Fire season 12 promises to unravel the aftermath of the attack and present the Firehouse 51 crew with fresh disasters and personal challenges.

About the series

Chicago Fire is an American drama television series created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, with Dick Wolf serving as an executive producer for NBC, which premiered on 10 October 2012.

The storyline centers on the lives, both professional and personal, of the firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics stationed at the fictional Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department.

It includes Engine 51, Truck 81, Squad 3, Ambulance 61 and Battalion 25, all functioning under the guidance of the determined Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker).

In February 2015, NBC unveiled the Chicago Med spin-off. The introduction of the show took place through a backdoor pilot episode broadcast during the third season of Chicago Fire.

It's also noteworthy that the Chicago Fire stands as the inaugural series, which later developed into the Chicago franchise.

The series has won an ASCAP Award for Top Television Series and an Imagen Award for Best Actress/Television in 2013.

The television series has also been nominated for several Imagen Foundation Awards, including Best Primetime Program - Drama in 2022 and Best Supporting Actor - Television in 2018 and 2017.

As Chicago Fire season 12 unfolds, it promises a riveting continuation of the series. With a stellar cast, captivating plotlines and the familiar backdrop of Chicago, fans are in for a treat.