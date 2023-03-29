Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Episode 17 of the 11th season of the procedural crime drama series Chicago Fire will premiere on the NBC television network on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the series has created a fan base of its own for its riveting plotlines.

Viewers of Chicago Fire have been quite eager to see how the brand new 17th episode of season 11 will unfold, especially after Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16, titled, Acting Up, had an intriguing set of events, entailing a mishap involving a gang war.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the seventeenth episode of the show's eleventh season, ahead of its arrival on NBC.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17 promises to be full of twists and turns

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the 17th episode of the NBC show's season 11 has been titled, The First Symptom. Matt Whitney has served as the writer of the episode, while Paul McCrane has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for season 11's episode 17, The First Symptom reads as follows:

"Mouch builds a classic firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief but needs assistance from Gallo and Ritter; Brett and Violet encounter multiple victims with a strange set of symptoms; Cindy's chemotherapy results loom over the Herrmann family."

The official synopsis for the new episode provides fans with hints regarding what is about to come their way in episode 17 and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will be full of a series of gripping events as the audience will see Mouch taking help from Ritter and Gallo as he attempts to construct a solid firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief.

The new episode will also showcase Violet and Brett having to witness a case involving an array of victims with unusual symptoms. In the episode, viewers will also see the results of Cindy's chemotherapy and how it affects the entire Herrmann family. Thus, it is safe to say that the audience is in for an emotionally driven and interesting new episode.

Take a closer look at the Chicago Fire season 11 cast members

The actors on the cast list for the NBC series' 11th season include:

Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide

Christian Stolte as Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

The latest season 11 of the series first arrived on September 21, 2022, on NBC. As per the official description of the series:

"This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago. Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81."

Watch episode 17 of Chicago Fire season 11, which will air on NBC on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

