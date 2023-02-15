Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13 release date, time, promo, and more details revealed

Chicago Fire season 11, the latest season of the popular procedural drama series, will arrive with its highly anticipated episode 13 on NBC TV Network on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the series' season 11 has witnessed some pretty rocky situations. In episode 12, titled How Does It End?, Truck and squad clashed after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper, Herrmann struggled with Cindy's diagnosis, and Violet gave Brett and Gallo dating advice.

With the previous episode ending on such a riveting note, fans have eagerly awaited what the upcoming episode has in store for them.

Chicago Fire season 11, episode 13: Carver's brother comes to town, the team saves a citizen's life

How to watch Chicago Fire season 11, episode 13?

As stated above, episode 13 of the procedural NBC series' latest season 11 will be released on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Since it is an NBC original show, the episode will air on the network channel. The audience will only need a connection to the NBC network to catch the upcoming episode. All other preceding episodes of Chicago Fire are available on Peacock as well.

What can fans expect from episode 13?

Written by Andrea Newman, season 11's episode 13 has been titled, The Man of the Moment. The official synopsis for the new episode, directed by Matt Earl Beesley, reads:

"Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser; Carver's troubled brother comes to town; a grateful citizen is determined to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life."

Take a closer look at the official promo video for season 11's episode 13 below:

By the looks of the official promo video and the synopsis, it is clear that the episode will bring fans a series of nail-biting events as the Chicago Fire team will be seen saving a citizen's life.

The new episode will also showcase the team helping Herrmann organize a school fundraiser. In the episode, viewers will witness the return of Carver's problematic brother in town. Thus, without a doubt, the episode is bound to take the audience on a dramatic rollercoaster journey.

Chicago Fire season 11 cast explored

The intriguing cast list for season 11 of the NBC series includes Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, and several others.

Season 11 of the series was released on NBC Network on September 21, 2022. The official description of the show, given by the network, reads:

"The firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 risk their lives to save and protect their city."

Don't forget to watch Chicago Fire season 11, episode 13, this Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on NBC Channel.

Poll : 0 votes