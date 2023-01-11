What time will Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The upcoming episode of season 11 of Chicago Fire, the exhilarating new season of the popular procedural crime-drama series, is all set to make its debut exclusively on NBC Network on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Michael Brandt and Derek Haas have acted as creators of the NBC series.

Fans of the series have been waiting with eager anticipation and excitement to witness how episode 11 will unfold, especially after the previous episode, titled Something For the Pain, ended on an arresting note with Carver and Stella discussing about the latter getting injured while saving Carver.

All about the upcoming episode of Chicago Fire season 11, before its debut on NBC

What to except from the brand new episode 11 of the series' season 11?

The highly anticipated episode 11 of the season will be available on NBC Network this coming Wednesday, January 11, 2022. The airtime of the upcoming Chicago Fire episode is 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

While the names of the director and writer of the upcoming episode are yet to be disclosed, the official synopsis of episode 11, titled A Guy I Used to Know, released by NBC Network, reads:

"Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection; Brett fights to save her paramedicine programme; Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favour."

The official synopsis for episode 11 provides the audience with clues of what to expect from it. By the looks of it, the episode will likely showcase some drama as the firehouse inspection begins and also show Brett ending up in a difficult situation.

Apart from that, it will also be quite interesting to see what favor Commander Martin Pearce will ask of Severide. Altogether, it is safe to say that the episode will be full of a series of intriguing events.

How's the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11 promo looking?

Take a closer look at the official promo for episode 11 of season 11 here:

The promo shows glimpses of what is about to come. In the promo clip, Lieutenant Kelly Severide is seen being asked to take down the corrupt head of OFI.

Viewers can expect the episode to take them on a gripping and dramatic rollercoaster journey.

Who are the cast members of season 11 of Chicago Fire?

The promising cast list for the latest season of the NBC series comprises Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann, and a few others.

Michael Gilvary, Andrea Newman, Ashley Cooper, Matt Whitney, Victor Teran, Derek Haas, and Elizabeth Sherman are the writers for the eleventh season of Chicago Fire. Meanwhile, Brenna Malloy, Reza Tabrizi, Matt Earl Beesley, Kantu Lentz, Stephen Cragg, and Lisa Robinson have served as directors of the latest installment.

Don't forget to catch episode 11 of Chicago Fire season 11 this Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

