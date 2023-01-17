Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12 release date, air time, plot, and more

Things have been pretty rocky in the current season of Chicago Fire, an NBC procedural drama that follows firefighters and paramedics working together to save lives, all while contending with personal issues.

Last season saw the lead couple of the drama, Severide and Kidd, tie the knot and start a brand-new chapter in their relationship. But little did they know of the major hurdles that were in store for them in season 11. After the couple's recent near-death experience, things are only expected to worsen from here onwards.

Chicago Fire will drop its upcoming episode this January 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Since it is an NBC original show, the episode will air on the network channel. It will also be available for streaming online the following day on Peacock.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12, titled How Does It End?, is as follows:

"Truck and squad clash after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper; Herrmann struggles with Cindy's diagnosis; Violet gives Brett and Gallo dating advice."

What is in store for Severide and Kidd? Other plotlines teased in the promo

Apart from Severide and Kidd’s story, there will be other focus points in the upcoming episode.

We last saw Cindy being diagnosed with lung cancer, and the new episode will feature Herrmann struggling to come to terms with it because he should have been the one getting the deadly disease. Now, it is Cindy who must hold the whole family together and also fight cancer.

The promo released also hints at the storyline of Severide and Kidd, which we can expect to see. Kidd is recovering from her near-death experience, but now she is also worried about her husband becoming a victim in an explosion. However, there is not much she can do about it.

One can only hope that Severide will weigh the risks before going to the bunker doors.

Personal feelings keep cropping up and hindering the job for the newly married couple and they must do all they can to put these behind so they can concentrate on the job. Failing to do so might result in one of them being transferred.

The upcoming episode has been titled How Does It End? and it will definitely give some hints regarding what is in store for the lead couple of the show. But it looks like Firehouse 51's main love story is safe from any big changes, as co-showrunner Andrea Newman has previously teased.

The most that can happen is that one of them would be moving to a different precinct. But this separation will likely not be permanent, with the couple eventually reuniting under Chief Boden's house.

Although there has been no official confirmation about how many episodes this season will have, it can be said that episode 12 will not be the concluding episode of the season. Keep watching this space to know more about Chicago Fire.

