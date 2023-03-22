Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16: Release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Chicago Fire season 11 is all set to premiere its latest episode 16 on Wednesday, March 22, at 9.00 pm ET, exclusively on NBC TV Network. Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, the show has garnered positive responses from viewers over the years for its striking storylines.

Followers of Chicago Fire have been quite curious to witness what the upcoming new episode will bring to the table, especially after episode 15, Damage Control, saw some pretty riveting sets of events, entailing a complex fire investigation involving the city stables.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16 has been titled Acting Up

The upcoming episode's plot details explored

Scheduled to be released this Wednesday, the highly anticipated episode 16 of NBC's Chicago Fire season 11 has been titled Acting Up. Andrea Newman and Michael Gilvary have written the upcoming episode, while it has been directed by Reza Tabrizi.

The official synopsis for season 11's episode 16, Acting Up, given by NBC TV Network, reads as follows:

"Cruz feels the burden of his increased responsibilities; Kidd, Gallo and Carver get caught in the middle of a gang war on a call; Herrmann wrangles Trudy for help lifting Cindy's mood."

The official synopsis gives viewers hints regarding how the upcoming episode will unfold and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that it will showcase a series of interesting events as the audience will see Firefighter Joe Cruz under the pump as the burden of his responsibilities gets heavier.

Viewers will also witness Carver and Gallo getting caught in a difficult situation with a dangerous gang war. In the new episode, fans will also witness Herrmann going to Trudy to ask for help in making Cindy's mood better. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for an intriguing episode.

Take a closer look at Chicago Fire season 11's cast list

The promising cast list for the latest ongoing installment of the show includes:

Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Christian Stolte as Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

The current season of the show first aired on NBC on September 21, 2022. The series' official description states:

"This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago."

It further continues:

"Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81. Their tireless, never-give-up mindset brings them all closer together - the men and women of Firehouse 51 are more than co-workers, they're family."

Catch episode 16 of Chicago Fire season 11 this Wednesday, March 22, at 9.00 pm ET, on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes