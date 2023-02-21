Chicago Fire season 11 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more

Chicago Fire season 11, the latest season of the top-rated procedural action-drama series, will return with its 14th episode on the NBC TV Channel on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Followers of the show have been buzzing with thrill to witness what the new episode will bring to the table, especially as Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13, titled, The Man of the Moment, had a series of gripping events, including a school fundraiser, put up by Herrmann and the team and the re-appearance of Carver's troubled brother.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out about season 11's episode 14, ahead of its debut on NBC TV Network.

Chicago Fire season 11, episode 14 will see Violet in a tricky position

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated 14th episode of the series' 11th season will be released on the NBC Channel on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show's upcoming episode and all other preceding episodes will be available on Peacock for the audience to stream.

Written by Elizabeth Sherman, episode 14 has been titled Run Like Hell. The official synopsis for the episode, directed by William Eichler, reads:

"An annoying floater takes a romantic interest in Violet; Ritter catches a local politician in a compromising position; Mouch and Severide help Trudy with an arson investigation."

By the looks of the official synopsis, the upcoming episode will have a dramatic set of events, with Violet ending up in a tricky position when a vexing individual shows romantic interest in her.

Episode 14 will also display Ritter catching a local politician in an unexpected situation. In the episode, viewers will also witness Severide and Mouch helping Trudy in an intense investigation regarding arson. Without a doubt, fans are in for an arresting watching experience.

Chicago Fire season 11 cast and plot explored

The lead actors in the series' season 11 cast include:

Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide

Christian Stolte as Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

Season 11 of the series premiered on September 21, 2022, on NBC. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago."

It continues:

"Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81. Their tireless, never-give-up mindset brings them all closer together - the men and women of Firehouse 51 are more than co-workers, they're family."

Watch Chicago Fire season 11, episode 14, on Wednesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes