Is King Bach in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Everything to know

Canadian actor Andrew Bachelor, also known as King Bach, returns to play his original character, Bailey, in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. He had previously appeared in season 10 of the original series, The Walking Dead, as one of the two survivors helped by Michonne on her way to find Rick.

The American post-apocalyptic horror thriller, the sixth spinoff of The Walking Dead franchise, debuted recently on AMC. Set in a different universe, it centers around Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his wife Michonne (Danai Gurira), who, having been apart for years, get back together while searching for one another.

King Bach returns as Bailey in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2

Bachelor had portrayed Bailey in season 10 of The Walking Dead. Bailey and his friend Aiden (Breeda Wool) belonged to a group of survivors. They lost their group after Bailey was injured and could not keep up with the group. Left behind, they met Michonne, who agreed to assist them. That was the last they were seen in the main plot of the series.

Episode 2 of the spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, shows Michonne, Bailey, and his partner Aiden (who is pregnant) back with their group. Bailey and Aiden help Michonne get the necessary provisions and a horse so she can continue on her journey to find Rick.

Who is King Bach of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live fame?

Comedian and actor, Andrew Bachelor, often known as King Bach, gained recognition on the now-defunct Vine video-sharing platform. With 16.2 million followers, he became the most followed user on the platform. Bachelor has over 28.3 million TikTok followers and over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Before he appeared in the comedy films Meet the Blacks and Fifty Shades of Black, Bachelor starred in Adult Swim's Black Jesus series. He also acted in two Netflix original horror films, The Babysitter (2017) and The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020).

In addition, he starred in the catastrophe movie Greenland, starring Gerald Butler, Josh Mikel (Jared), and Okea Eme-Akwari (Elijah), all of whom were also cast members of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 recap

The episode opens with an extensive flashback to all that happened before Michonne's final official appearance on The Walking Dead. It centers on Michonne's quest to locate Rick at last. She narrowed down her search by discovering his abandoned boots and a note from Bridgers Shipyard, which is where Rick Grimes was last known to be.

On her way to find Rick, Michonne gets sidetracked but thankfully, makes some great friends who help her get on her journey. They even later come to her rescue when she's injured. Aiden is eventually killed and so is Bailey, while Michonne and Nat, the engineer, continue together.

On their way back, they see CRM helicopters and shoot one down. Michonne starts killing the soldiers till just one remains. As she's about to kill him, she finds to her shock that it is Rick, making the whole thing a bitter-sweet reunion.

Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.