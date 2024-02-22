The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be released on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Fans can expect to see Rick Grimes and Michonne return on the episode. The Walking Dead focuses on the difficulties of living in a post-apocalyptic world. The post-apocalyptic world alters Grims and Michonne's love story, leaving fans wondering if they can find each other again in their unusual conditions.

The upcoming series is a spin-off of the original show The Walking Dead that has an "epic love story" of two people who are "changed by a changed world," per AMC's synopsis. The Walking Dead will be the focus of the show but it will also be a character study and offer details on what happened to the characters after they were last seen.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - About the series

The show's leads Rick and Michonne were last seen in the 2022 season finale of The Walking Dead. While Rick and Michonne left the show in season 9 and season 10, respectively, they did make an appearance in season 11, much to the joy of their fans.

The conclusion implied that Michonne was aware of Rick's survival and had started looking for him. It is believed that her search for Rick will be the main focus of the new series. Michonne is looking far and wide for Rick, using his abandoned bag as the only hit. She travels with a group of survivors who offer her some hope as she never seems to be in his grasp.

The new miniseries will also explore Rick's activities after his capture by the CRM over several years. While he is still alive and well, he is toiling away for the CRM. Meanwhile, Major General Beale, their boss, is keeping a watchful eye on our sheriff.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set to be a limited series with six episodes. It will begin airing on February 25, 2024, with the last episode released on March 31, 2024. Every new episode will be aired on Sundays and is estimated to last for about 1 hour.

No Title Date Episode 1 “Years” February 25, 2024 Episode 2 “Gone” March 3, 2024 Episode 3 “Bye” March 10, 2024 Episode 4 “What We” March 17, 2024 Episode 5 “Become” March 24, 2024 Episode 6 TBA March 31, 2024

List of the complete cast in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Andrew Lincoln is set to play the role of Rick Grimes, the former sheriff deputy turned de facto leader of the original survival group after a zombie apocalypse. His love interest, Michonne will be portrayed by Danai Gurira. Michonne is the lead of the safe zone in Alexandria.

Meanwhile, Pollyanna Mclntosh will be seen as Jadis Strokes/Anne, an officer serving in the Civic Republic Military, who wages martial law. Breeda Wool is set to return to The Ones Who Live as Aiden. In the original The Walking Dead series Aiden was one of the survivors traveling to an unidentified location for protection.

Lesley-Ann Brandt will take on the role of Pearl Throne, the main antagonist of the six-episode limited series. She is a new addition to the series. They will also be joined by Terry O’Quinn as Beale. Another new character, Beale is a survivor of the zombie outbreak and serves as the leader of the CRM.

Matthew August Jeffers will portray the character of Nat. However, not much is known about the character, except that he can speak Japanese and will use his skill to decode a translation. The miniseries will also see Andrew Bachelor as Bailey and Craig Tate as Donald Okafor

Where to stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

For the time being, AMC and AMC+ will air The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Those living outside the US can watch the show using a VPN. While they can watch the newest spin-off using a VPN, they will have to wait until the episodes have aired in the US.

The show will probably be made available for streaming on Hulu, and Amazon Prime after all the episodes are released. Other spin-offs of TWD are available on AMC, Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix in some regions.

Fans can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live On when it airs on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

