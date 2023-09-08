Is Larry Hall from Black Bird still alive? Did he confess to any suspected murders?

Apple TV+'s crime drama series Black Bird depicted the story of suspected serial killer Larry Hall. In the initial stages of interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in 15 murders. However, he later recanted his statement, citing his mental state as the reason.

Larry Hall, now in his 60s, is serving a lifetime sentence with no possibility of parole at the all-male federal correctional institution Butner Medium II in North Carolina.

Who is Larry Hall, the real-life antagonist of Apple TV+'s Black Bird?

Black Bird is a crime series on Apple TV+ that aired from July 8, 2022, to August 5, 2022. This miniseries consists of six episodes that elaborate on the real-life story of Larry Hall, also known as "a man with a van." He was one of the cruelest serial killers in American history, believed to have been involved in the murder of at least 15 young women.

However, speculation suggests he may have killed at least 40 women. To coerce Larry into confessing to the murders, the FBI collaborated with James Keene, who had been sentenced to jail for 10 years for drug dealing. The FBI convinced James to befriend Larry and extract the truth about his crimes in exchange for an early release.

James agreed and went undercover at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, where Larry was imprisoned. James successfully befriended Larry over time, and the latter confessed to James about all his murderous acts. James also discovered a wooden board carved by Larry in prison, on which 14 marks were made, accompanied by the inscription: "Watch over the dead."

James believed those 14 marks represented 14 victims. Thinking he had cracked the case, James contacted the FBI, offering to reveal the truth. However, the prison authorities kept him in solitary confinement. By the time he was released from confinement, all the clues, including the wooden board, had disappeared.

Larry's twin brother urged him to accept all his charges, but Larry denied them. He was given a chance twice to confess his crimes, but he recanted by saying he was mentally unstable. Now, at the age of 60, Larry is serving a lifetime prison sentence at the federal correctional institution Butner Medium II.

Additional details about the Black Bird series

Black Bird received critical acclaim for the actors' remarkable performances and the realistic cinematography. It was nominated for two Primetime Emmy and three Golden Globe Awards in 2023. The main cast includes Taron Egerton as James Keene, Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall, and Greg Kinnear.

The series was created by Dennis Lehane, based on the 2010 autobiographical novel In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene. Black Bird received a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 97% approval rating.

The official IMDb synopsis for Black Bird states:

"After Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison without parole, he cuts a deal with the FBI to enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Keene's job is to elicit a confession from Hall to slam the door on Hall's appeal and find the buried bodies of as many as eighteen women. But is Hall a serial killer? Or a serial confessor?"

Black Bird, the award-winning crime series, is streaming on Apple TV+.