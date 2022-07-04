When will Black Bird air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details about the crime drama

Apple TV+'s new crime drama, Black Bird, is set to air on the platform on July 8, 2022. The series centers around a criminal who makes a deal with the FBI to infiltrate a neighboring prison and help authorities nab a suspected serial killer. The show stars Taron Edgerton, Ray Liotta, and Paul Walter Hauser, among others, in pivotal roles.

Read further ahead to find more details about Black Bird on Apple TV+, its plot, what to expect, and more.

Black Bird release date on Apple TV+, plot, and more details

Black Bird will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022. The first two episodes will be released on Friday, and the third one will drop a week later. The official synopsis of the series on Apple TV+ reads:

''Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.''

The synopsis further adds:

''Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.''

The show is based on James Keene's memoir, With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. The trailer, which was dropped by Apple TV on June 8, 2022, depicts several tense moments set to unfold in the series.

Ray Liotta offers a glimpse of his searing performance in some of the most intense moments showcased in the trailer. The rest of the cast looks equally impressive. Viewers can expect a gripping, intensely character-driven crime drama, similar to True Detective, Mindhunter, and The Wire.

Black Bird cast

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus Paul Walter Hauser and @taronegerton star in #BlackBird , a new psychological thriller series executive produced by Dennis Lehane, premiering July 8 on Apple TV+ Paul Walter Hauser and @taronegerton star in #BlackBird, a new psychological thriller series executive produced by Dennis Lehane, premiering July 8 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/hD0kFfYLHr

Black Bird features a stunning cast that includes Tom Edgerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ray Liotta in pivotal roles. Edgerton plays the lead role of James Keene whilst Hauser essays the character of serial killer Larry Hall. The late Ray Liotta, in one of his last roles before his death in May this year, played the role of Keene's father.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars Greg Kinnear as Detective Brian Miller and Sepideh Moafi as an FBI agent named Lauren McCauley.

The show is helmed by Dennis Lehane, a noted crime novelist who's written several acclaimed books that were adapted into films like Mystic River, Live by Night, Gone Baby Gone, and Shutter Island. He's also worked as a writer on several episodes of the iconic HBO series, The Wire.

You can watch Black Bird on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far