Is the Lincoln Dominus 2026 real? Viral images spark mass interest online

A rumor circulated online recently that Lincoln, the luxury vehicle division of Ford Motor Company, is reportedly launching a brand-new model called Lincoln Dominus. Facebook account Spokes and Vogues first shared the claim on April 19, 2025, with images of the black SUV from what appeared to be a launch event.

“2026 Lincoln Dominus AWD 5.2L Supercharged V8 Predator 808 Horse Power,” the post was captioned.

The Facebook post quickly went viral, amassing 34K reactions, 4.4K comments, and 6.8K shares in less than 72 hours. It was also reposted on the Spokes and Vogues’ X account.

However, the now-viral post has turned out to be fake. Lincoln Dominus is not a real car but a concept vehicle art propagated by the Spokes and Vogues page.

Moreover, there’s no mention of Dominus on Lincoln’s official website or social media pages, nor did Ford Motor Company confirm the same, like it did for its other 2026 models, including Meridian and Nautilus. The watermark “Property of @SpokesAndVogues” on the viral images also raises doubts about the authenticity of the claim.

Lincoln Dominus is not real

Ever since Spokes and Vogues uploaded the Facebook post regarding Lincoln Dominus, it has stirred mass interest among car enthusiasts, many of whom have questioned the genuineness of the product.

In response, Meta AI clarified under the post that it’s a “concept vehicle” that has been “envisioned as a luxury SUV that could rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.”

It further mentioned that the Dominus is reportedly based on the Ford Bronco but with “more elegant design and premium features.” They include a “5.2L supercharged V8 engine” called ‘Predator’, which has the capacity of producing “808 horsepower.”

As for the design of Dominus, it is claimed to have a “fixed roof, softer surfacing, and a more luxurious interior” compared to Bronco. Meanwhile, its pricing was between $70,000 to $80,000, making it an “alternative to the G-Class.”

However, Meta AI noted that all these aforementioned specifics were based on “rumors and speculation,” and neither Lincoln nor its parent company, Ford, has officially confirmed Dominus. Moreover, all the details about the concept vehicle were taken from the comments of Blue Oval Forums, where netizens were discussing the credibility of the images.

Likewise, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok also refuted Dominus. In response to X user john utah (@RazvanL05668094) under Forever Trill’s (@mccauley318) reshare of Spokes and Vogues’ original post, Grok answered whether Dominus was “real.”

“The ‘2026 Lincoln Dominus’ does not appear to be a real vehicle… Enthusiast forums suggest it's likely a fan-made or AI-generated concept, not an official release… As of now, it seems to be speculative rather than an actual Lincoln model,” the comment read.

Grok pointed out how Lincoln's website doesn’t have any mention of Dominus, or “credible automotive sources like Ford Authority,” promotes the vehicle. The watermark from the viral images was also said to be evidence of “third-party creation.”

Notably, the Ford Bronco is a model line of SUVs produced and marketed by Ford Motor Company. From 1966 to 1996, five generations of cars were sold globally. Its sixth generation was launched in 2021, the updated version of which was released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in April 2025, an all-new subcompact luxury van called Meridian’s first look was revealed by Lincoln, which comes as a follow-up to its 2025 SUV, Nautilus.

