Who is the creator behind the White rapper Mount Rushmore? MGK calls his exclusion from the viral image blasphemous

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has responded to the viral White rapper Mount Rushmore edit. In the viral picture, Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ are on Mount Rushmore instead of the four U.S. Presidents. The picture seemingly claims the four rappers are the best White rappers in the music industry.

According to XXL Magazine's April 15 report, graphic designer Shawn Vandergriff created the viral image. On April 10, he uploaded the picture to his Facebook account. On the social media app, it garnered more than 3K reactions, nearly 10K comments, and almost 1K shares.

Graphic designer Shawn Vandergriff's viral Facebook post showing the White rapper Mount Rushmore. (Image via Facebook/@Devo Media)

On April 13, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted that leaving him off the White rapper Mount Rushmore was "blasphemy." He also shared his 2024 freestyle from the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The image was reposted by X user @kirawontmiss and went viral, getting over 44K likes and 2K reposts.

"Me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy," he wrote.

Last month, MGK welcomed his daughter with ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns In Beverly Hills - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

According to E! News' report dated March 28, Jennifer's Body actress, Megan Fox, gave birth to her daughter on March 27, while listening to an instrumental composed by MGK and Blink-182 member Travis Barker. On that day, the rapper announced on his Instagram stories that his daughter was born at a 432 Hz frequency.

"We composed the score of the birth. Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey praise god," he wrote in the Instagram story.

On March 28, MGK uploaded a clip of him caressing his newborn's hand. In the post's caption, the rapper called the baby the "celestial seed."

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," the rapper wrote.

Before his daughter's birth, Machine Gun Kelly bashed Megan Fox's ex-boyfriend, Brian Austin Green

According to People's March 27 report, actor Brian Austin Green, who is famous for acting in the television series Beverly Hills, 90210, showed a screenshot of his Instagram DM via stories. In the screenshot, MGK's texts calling out the actor can be seen. The rapper told Green to stop asking about his daughter's birth, accusing Green of allegedly giving news to paparazzi.

"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f**k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials," the rapper wrote.

In his Instagram stories, the actor did not acknowledge the accusation, instead he seemingly warns Leonardo DiCaprio, saying MGK might go after him as he was also a child actor.

"I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad. Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next," he wrote.

According to People's March 28 report, MGK and Megan Fox are separated, but they will co-parent their daughter.

