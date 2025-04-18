"I did not feed the story"— Tiffany Fong clarifies her role in viral report about Elon Musk allegedly asking her to have kids

Tiffany Fong, 31, addressed ongoing speculation on April 18, 2025, following a Wall Street Journal report that claimed Elon Musk had asked her to have a child with him. The article, published on April 16, alleged that Musk had contacted Fong, who gained online fame for covering Sam Bankman-Fried's legal troubles. He made the proposal during their online interactions, according to People.

The report quickly sparked reactions across social media, prompting Fong to deny any involvement in the release of the story and confirm that she never agreed to be quoted. The WSJ story mentioned Fong among other women connected to Musk, who has 14 children with 4 different women.

Tiffany Fong clarified her position in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating she had no part in fueling the article and preferred to stay out of the spotlight. Fong issued a direct statement online, pushing back against the viral attention.

"For the record, I did not feed this story to WSJ (or any other outlet) and explicitly asked NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment. If you're waiting for me to comment publicly, it's not going to happen. THANKS!" Her message was accompanied by a hand heart emoji., she wrote in the April 18 post.

The Wall Street Journal report claimed Musk, 53, reached out to Fong last year while interacting with her cryptocurrency-related posts on X. Fong, known for covering major financial scandals, reportedly received a private message from Musk allegedly asking if she was "interested" in having his child.

The outlet alleged that she turned down the proposal. Later, she spoke to Ashley St. Clair, another influencer who shares a child with Musk, to discuss whether the interaction could hurt her social media following or earnings, as stated by People on April 18.

Tiffany Fong's name resurfaces amid financial claims and past pregnancy rumors involving Elon Musk

According to the report, Tiffany Fong's decision to reject the alleged offer was followed by Musk's unfollowing her on X. The WSJ also claimed Fong benefited financially from Musk's previous interactions with her posts, gaining increased visibility and ad revenue due to his large following.

However, Tiffany Fong did not comment on any financial implications in her denial and instead chose to remove herself from the conversation.

The newspaper further reported that Ashley St. Clair, who shares a 7-month-old son named Romulus with Elon Musk, confirmed to the outlet that Tiffany Fong had confided in her. St. Clair also shared that Musk offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month to keep their child a secret, a deal she said she declined, as reported by People.

After she posted about their baby on X, Musk allegedly reduced the financial support to $40,000 monthly and rescinded the lump-sum offer.

According to People, this is not the first time Tiffany Fong has had to deny rumors linking her to Musk. In February, she addressed a Daily Mail headline that speculated she could be pregnant with Musk's child. Sharing a screenshot on Instagram, she wrote,

"Insane that I need to announce I am NOT pregnant. "We live in a clown world."

The WSJ also noted that Musk began following Fong in mid-2023, during a period when she was actively posting about crypto-related topics and political figures. Musk has yet to publicly address any of the specific claims about Fong or the financial offers detailed by St. Clair. A paternity test cited by the outlet showed a 99.999% probability that Musk is the father of St. Clair's son, as stated by People.

As of now, no public statements have been made by Elon Musk or his representatives regarding Fong's tweet.

