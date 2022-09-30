Is Lizzo a trained flutist? Education explored as singer plays James Madison's 200 year old flute 

Pop star Lizzo (AKA Melissa Viviane Jefferson) has become a biggie in the world of music. Being a three-time Grammy award winner, the music mogul left netizens in awe and astonishment as she recently uploaded a video of herself playing flute. However, this was not just any flute. This was the fourth US President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute.

All of this happened at a concert in Washington on Tuesday night. Lizzo also shared a video where she can be seen playing the flute in a golden bodysuit and also twerked as she played it.

She posted the video on Twitter and said:

“NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE. NOW YOU HAVE. IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU LIBRARY CONGRESS.”

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORENOW YOU HAVEIM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORENOW YOU HAVEIM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ https://t.co/VgXjpC49sO

After playing the flute, she can be seen on cloud nine as she talked about how she made history by playing the flute that no one has ever played before. She can be heard saying:

“I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800. We just made history tonight.”

Fans are now wondering if Lizzo is also a trained flutist and if yes, from where did she learn it?

Where did Lizzo learn how to play the flute? Details about the event explored

As Lizzo played the 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to the fourth US President, fans started wondering how she learned to play the instrument.

The singer is a classically trained flute player who began learning the instrument as a child. There are plenty of videos of her where she can be seen showcasing her talent with the flute.

It is a well-known fact that the singer joined the University of Houston’s marching band as a flutist. She also performed virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Lizzo takes the internet by storm as she plays the flute beautifully

The About Damn Time singer shook the world when she was given the historic instrument to perform on stage. She also shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram page, where she said:

“YEAH IM DOUBLE POSTING BUT IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT.”

Melissa has also left the internet shocked, as many fans love the video and her exceptional skills.

Fintago @Fintago2 @lizzo

Hope we can see our history being brought out for the world to see more often. @librarycongress Not really a Lizzo fan, but this is cool as hell. Wish you could have gotten to play it longer.Hope we can see our history being brought out for the world to see more often. @lizzo @librarycongress Not really a Lizzo fan, but this is cool as hell. Wish you could have gotten to play it longer.Hope we can see our history being brought out for the world to see more often.

Raechel Guest @RaechelGuest @lizzo @librarycongress Hearing Lizzo thank the Library of Congress for preserving our history and saying that history is freaking cool is making me tear up! @lizzo @librarycongress Hearing Lizzo thank the Library of Congress for preserving our history and saying that history is freaking cool is making me tear up! 😭❤️

Speaking of the prestigious and precious flute, while it belonged to the fourth US President, it is currently housed in the Library of Congress. The crystal flute was specially made for the President by Claude Laurent, a French watchmaker. Madison’s name and title are engraved on the flute, along with the year 1813, the time it was made.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far