Is Mai Whelan on social media? Where to follow the Squid Game: The Challenge winner on Instagram

Squid Game: The Challenge wrapped up season 1 earlier this week and found it's first-ever winner on Wednesday. While the show started with 456 players, much like the iconic show that the reality show was inspired by, ultimately, Mai Whelan took home the prize.

Since the show aired its first five episodes, fans have tried their hardest to find each and every one of the contestants online. While some might just have been harder to find than others, some players didn't have much of a social media presence. The winner was one such player.

Mai Whelan wasn't on Instagram until very recently but around the time the finale aired, she created her own account, which has been rapidly growing. Fans can find her on Instagram at @iammai287.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are available to stream on Netflix.

Where is the Squid Game: The Challenge winner now?

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 wrapped up its episodes earlier this week. The show saw Mai Whelan take home the biggest prize in the history of reality television, a whopping $4.56 million.

Player 287 recently spoke to Tudum about her time on the show and about life after being a multi-millionaire and noted while she may have a lot of money now, not much has changed.

Mai Whelan told the publication that she'd been playing low since Squid Game: The Challenge ended. She had been relaxing at home with her husband, their two dogs, and her 12-year-old granddaughter. However, the cast member did exchange her green jumpsuit for something fancier— a Ralph Lauren gown that she will rock during an upcoming press tour.

"It's a beautiful dress. I couldn't help it. But that's about as frivolous as I want to go," Mai said.

Mai Whelan said that getting back to her routine and putting her competition anxieties behind her was a relief. She added that she "needed that" after the 2 and a half weeks of an intense emotional rollercoaster ride that was the Netflix show.

She opened up about her time on the show and noted that although she had some strong bonds, some players "displayed Jekyll and Hyde behavior." This made her unsure of who to trust.

"One day, you're happy and talking to everyone, and the next day it's like, 'Oh, I don't know if I can trust that person. It was very hard to protect yourself and process every personality you met. Every minute of every day (was spent) just waiting to either be eliminated or advance to the next game," the winner said.

The Squid Game: The Challenge contestant opened up about the Circle of Trust and eliminating Roland. She called it the "hardest decision" that she had to make throughout the reality competition.

Mai added that she picked Player 418 because she knew he trusted her and that she would apologize to him if she could see him "right now." Mai noted that she was "playing mother" to him in the game, braided his hair, and didn't want to eliminate him.

She noted that if she put the box on anyone else's desk, the suspicion would have been on her. Since Squid Game: The Challenge was an individual game, she had to make that decision.

