Squid Game: The Challenge - Dorm test eliminations

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 wrapped up the Squid Game-inspired reality show on December 6, 2023, with Mai winning the inaugural edition. It dropped its first set of episodes on November 22, followed by episodes 6–9 on November 29, and the season finale earlier this week.

While the contestants were more than prepared for the iconic challenges, one of the show's biggest twists was Dorm tests, which allowed players to either eliminate someone or give them an advantage in an upcoming challenge. The first contestant to be eliminated by a test was Mothi, Player 200, who left the show in the first episode itself.

27 players were eliminated during tests in Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge had one objective, which was to survive to be the ultimate winner and the recipient of the grand prize of $4.56 million. While most players in the game were eliminated based on how they performed, there were others whose fate wasn't entirely up to them.

Test 1

Fans saw the first test take place during the season premiere as well. Players 101 (Kyle) and 134 (Dani) were peeling carrots when the announcer told them that they had to pick one player. They would either give that player an advantage in the next game or eliminate them. After deliberating on who to vote for and what to do, they chose to eliminate Player 200 (Mothi).

Test 2

After the Dolgona challenge, the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants were tested once again, this time with a telephone. Player 198 (Husnain) picked up the phone and was rewarded with a hamburger and fries.

However, the phone rang once again, and fans saw the same player pick up the phone once again. His task was to get one of his fellow contestants to pick up the phone in the next two minutes. Since he was unable to, he was eliminated from the Netflix reality show.

Test 3

After Warships (episode 3), the players underwent another test. The cast members had to vote for one player each, and the three players with the most votes were eliminated. The eliminated contestants included players 161 (Lorenzo), 330 (Dr. Kien), and 374 (Andy).

Test 4

Towards the end of episode 4, there was another test. The announcer asked for five volunteers. Six jack-in-the-box boxes were placed on the main stage, and they were asked to pick a box, which decided their fate. The volunteers' boxes contained their tasks, and by the end, seven players were eliminated.

It included players 026 (Amber), 141 (Dash), 232 (Rick), 375 (Joel), 130 (Jakoben), 176 (Darius), and 243 (Stephen).

Test 5

After Marbles, which was featured in episode 6, the remaining players were asked to pick a captain, and they collectively chose Player 182 (TJ Stokes).

Stokes was then informed that he and the 19 others would be moving on and that he had to choose one ally that he'd like to save. The contestant that he chose would then pick another player, and the process continued until 20 players were safe.

The players that were eliminated from Squid Game: The Challenge included players 002 (Favour), 030 (Jinwoo), 090 (Ankur), 120 (Clayton), 149 (Justin), 158 (Preston), 178 (Chaz), 204 (Dan), 215 (Eric), 222 (Jordan), and 323 (Ed).

Test 6

After Glass Bridge, the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants had to undergo another test. During the test, they were tasked with rolling a die. Before rolling, they had to nominate someone, and if the player rolled a 6, whoever they nominated would be eliminated.

It continued until three players were sent packing. The eliminated players included players 018 (Bee), 031 (Purna), and 286 (Chad).

Test 7

The final test was featured in the season finale and was among the finalists. The players were treated to an iconic Squid Game dinner while seated at a triangle-shaped table. However, the middle of the table contained a podium, which had three buttons.

Each button, when pressed, illuminated a color. Green meant the player would advance and pick who they wanted to compete against, gray meant that the player would not have to face any consequences, and red meant elimination.

Mai Whelan went first, and her button turned gray. Sam Lantz went second, and his button turned red, which resulted in his elimination.

