"This is not Barney & Friends": Squid Game: The Challenge's Dash Katz claps back at contestants complaining about living conditions 

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's latest reality competition show, inspired by Squid Game, has been the talk of the town since it dropped its first few episodes earlier this week. The show featured 456 contestants, to begin with, who quickly started dropping like flies after a series of challenges.

Since the show aired, news of several cast members complaining about the bad living conditions and more have been making the rounds, and there is one cast member, Dash Katz, who retaliated recently.

Player 141, or Dash Katz recently spoke to Deadline along with Lorenzo Nobilio (Player 161) about their time on the show and slammed the unnamed individuals who wanted to sue the show. They noted that they knew what they signed up for.

"This is not Barney & Friends, this is Squid Game. Y'all know what you signed up for."

Squid Game: The Challenge will air episodes 6-9 on November 29, 2023 on Netflix.

"It would feel like they were really dying": Player 141 discusses Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge dropped five episodes on Netflix earlier this week. The show has received both negative and positive feedback online since its premiere and even the threat of a lawsuit by some of the contestants.

While Netflix responded to the alleged injury claims and noted that the creators of the show take the welfare of their contestants very seriously, one Squid Game: The Challenge player spoke in favor of the streaming network in a recent conversation with Deadline.

Player 141 spoke about their time on the show and the intense emotions and scenarios the contestants went through while filming the show. Player 161 said it exceeded their expectations because the set was so realistic.

Although no players were killed while filming the reality show, Player 141 noted that "it would feel like they were really dying."

"And you see how I mourn, it was extremely extra," they added.

They added that the show brought out the chaos and was insane. Katz attributed this to there being no windows and clocks on set. They added that the players didn't know what time it was and had no idea how much sleep they were getting.

Dash further talked about a conflict that never made it to the final cut but their retaliation was. They noted that since they didn't show the betrayal in episode 3, they looked like a "total snake," although they only targeted people who had already betrayed them.

However, the Squid Game: The Challenge contestant understands reality television and didn't hold anything against Netflix for the portrayal. They further praised the producers and noted that they felt supported.

"When I was mistreated by other players, there were therapists as part of welfare on set. I felt very validated," the contestant said.

