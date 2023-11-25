When was Dani Templet eliminated from Squid Game: The Challenge? #134's journey explored

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 aired its first five episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. During the episodes, while it was impossible to give every player enough screen time due to the fact that there were 456 contestants in the beginning of the show, fans still got to know several cast members.

This included Dani Templet, or player 134, who was eliminated after the second challenge, which was the Dalgona cookie challenge that created trends on social media once it was featured in the eponymous K-drama that inspired the Netflix reality competition.

Squid Game: The Challenge will air the next four episodes on the streaming platform next week.

#134's Squid Game: The Challenge journey explored

Player 134 or Dani Templet was one of the few contestants who got screentime during the first few episodes of the show. Dani, along with Kyle, were the first two contestants to be given a chore. The two were tasked with peeling carrots, where they spoke for the first time.

They discussed the first challenge and Kyle told her how mentally taxing "Red Light, Green Light" was and told her that he wasn't nervous about the social aspect of the game. While the two chatted away, the announcer told them that they had been selected for a test.

They had to decide whether to give another player an advantage in the next leg of the race or eliminate someone. They were also told that their decision would be anonymous and announced the next day.

Dani asked the Squid Game: The Challenge contestant who they would help and the two discussed the possibility of the other person not having their back. Dani added that eventually, whoever they help, would help themselves and not pick either of them over themselves.

"At the end of the day, if it was you two at the end, they'd still stab you in the back. That's the nature of the game. I would do that. It's smarter to eliminate," Dani added.

They thought about eliminating 301 and player 302 since it was a mother-and-son combo, since they would end up splitting the money if they won. While they thought it would be smart to eliminate one of them, they eventually chose to eliminate player 200, Mothi.

When the results were finally announced, they both acted oblivious and shocked to the vote out and Dani noted that her heart was going "pitter-patter." In a confessional, she noted that she immediately felt "awful," but that it added $10,000 to the bank.

"I'm going in with a plan, I think I'm just gonna be a friendly person. Talk to everyone, and then, you know, see how the game unfolds. I think I will sit back at times and just observe people and see how they're talking to people," she said.

The Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 cast member noted that she had a degree in criminal justice and believed that she was good at reading people. She added that people underestimate her due to her petite size, and look down upon her. Player 134 added that it was hard not to get the respect that other people were given.

However, player 134's guilt took over and she attributed her elimination in episode 2 to "karma." Dani was in the group that was given the shape of a star in the cookie challenge. While she was doing well, her nerves eventually took over and her cookie cracked. She said she "had it coming."

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are available to stream on Netflix.