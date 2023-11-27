Squid Game: The Challenge aired its first five episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The show is set to air four more episodes this week, with more eliminations lined up as the finale draws closer. Of course, many have already been eliminated in the game so far. One among them was player 198.

Player 198, or Husnain Asif, a famous TikToker, was amongst the 456 contestants competing for the grand prize of $4.5 million. While he didn't win the money, he certainly left an impact and not in the best possible way. The cast member became known as the person standing by a suspicious phone, hoping to be the first one to pick it up when it rang. He did manage to do so, but unfortunately, it got him eliminated in the long run.

Fans took to social media to react to his elimination and noted that his greed got the best of him. One user, @paper_canyon wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I wanna add to my initial thoughts above - player 198 is now the least favorite. By a mile. Gross and greedy; karma got him good."

Squid Game: The Challenge will air four new episodes on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on Netflix at 3 am ET.

"COMPLETE IDIOT!!": Squid Game: The Challenge fans react to Player 198's elimination from the game

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition inspired by the Korean drama, Squid Game, dropped five episodes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. While fans could not get to know every contestant in depth, some left a lasting impact. One such player was #198, who got eliminated in one of the initial episodes of the show.

A telephone was randomly placed in the dorm and nobody knew why it was there, but contestant 198 was determined to be the first to pick it up and stood next to it until it rang. He immediately picked up the phone and was awarded with a hamburger and fries.

However, he didn't get to taste the burger as the other players stormed the contestant and stole most of his food. While the remaining players felt bad about his award being taken from him, the feeling didn't last very long.

When the phone rang once again, a while later, the Squid Game: The Challenge contestant picked it up again. Some of the other players discussed among themselves how it was unfair, but didn't say anything to him.

While Player 198 was hoping for another reward, he was tasked with getting another player to pick up the phone instead of him. He was given two minutes to complete the task, and upon failure, he was eliminated from the Netflix reality show.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the elimination and called the contestant a "complete idiot" for telling other players they'd get a "chocolate muffin."

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 will air its next set of episodes on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, on Netflix.