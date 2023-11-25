Netflix's reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge, a real-life adaptation of the critically acclaimed South Korean series Squid Game, is set to release its next batch of episodes. With a gripping premise that involves 456 contestants vying for a grand prize of $4.56 million, the show has captured global attention since its debut. The first five episodes, which premiered on November 22, have set the stage for an intense continuation of the game.

As anticipation builds, episodes 6-9 are scheduled for a simultaneous release on November 29, catering to a diverse international audience.

The final episode of the series is marked for December 6, promising a climactic end to this unique competition. This article provides detailed information on the release schedule for these episodes across different regions, ensuring fans worldwide know exactly when to tune in.

Release times across time zones for Squid Game: The Challenge new episodes

Airing time

Episodes 6 through 9 of Squid Game: The Challenge will be available to viewers globally on November 29. The release times are tailored to accommodate a wide range of international time zones.

Viewers in the Eastern Time zone can access the episodes at 3 am, while those in Pacific Daylight Time can start watching at 12 am. For other audiences, here’s a full list of timezone adjusted timings:

Timezone Date Day Time Eastern Time (ET) Nov 29 Tuesday 3 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Nov 29 Tuesday 12 am British Summer Time (BST) Nov 29 Tuesday 8 am Central European Time (CET) Nov 29 Tuesday 9 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Nov 29 Tuesday 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Nov 29 Tuesday 7 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) Nov 29 Tuesday 9 pm Central Standard Time (CST) Nov 29 Tuesday 2 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) Nov 29 Tuesday 1 am Alaska Standard Time (AKST) Nov 28 Monday 11pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST) Nov 28 Monday 10 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) Nov 29 Tuesday 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) Nov 29 Tuesday 4 pm Singapore Standard Time (SGT) Nov 29 Tuesday 4 pm Korea Standard Time (KST) Nov 29 Tuesday 5 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) Nov 29 Tuesday 11 am Arabian Standard Time (AST) Nov 29 Tuesday 11 am Eastern European Time (EET) Nov 29 Tuesday 10 am South Africa Standard Time (SAST) Nov 29 Tuesday 10 am Brazil Standard Time (BRT) Nov 29 Tuesday 5 am Argentina Standard Time (ART) Nov 29 Tuesday 5 am Western European Time (WET) Nov 29 Tuesday 8 am

Where to watch

The exclusive platform for watching Squid Game: The Challenge is Netflix. The streaming service, known for its extensive library of diverse content, is the sole broadcaster of this reality show. To access the episodes, viewers must have an active Netflix subscription.

The show is available in all regions where Netflix operates, although the availability of episodes may vary depending on the regional content library. This global availability underscores the show's widespread appeal and Netflix's role in bringing diverse entertainment to a worldwide audience.

What to expect

While the exact content of episodes 6-9 remains under wraps to maintain the suspense for viewers, certain expectations are set based on the show's progression.

These episodes are likely to continue the high-stakes competition format, where contestants face challenging games with significant consequences.

The next episodes are titled:

Episode 5 - Trick or treat

Episode 6 - Goodbye

Episode 7 - Friend or foe

Episode 8 - One step closer

Episode 9 - Circle of trust

The show has been following a pattern similar to the original Squid Game series, with adaptations and twists to suit the reality show format. Viewers can anticipate a mix of mental and physical challenges, testing the contestants' resilience, strategy, and adaptability.

The dynamics among the remaining contestants are also expected to evolve, with alliances and rivalries playing a crucial role in the upcoming episodes.

Squid Game: The Challenge has not only captivated audiences, but also significantly impacted viewer interest in non-Western entertainment. The original Squid Game series was a global phenomenon, and its reality adaptation continues to hold the public's attention. The show's success is indicative of a growing trend where audiences are increasingly seeking diverse and innovative content.

As Squid Game: The Challenge prepares to release episodes 6-9, the anticipation among global audiences is noticeable. This batch of episodes is crucial, setting the stage for the season's finale. The show's unique premise, combined with Netflix's global reach, has ensured that it remains a topic of discussion and interest worldwide.

As viewers around the globe prepare to tune in on November 29, the excitement and speculation about the fate of the remaining contestants continue to grow.