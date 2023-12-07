"A lot of people were kinda annoyed by him": Player 030 discusses Player 198's Squid Game: The Challenge gameplay 

Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming on Netflix. The K-drama-inspired reality competition, which is currently one of the most streamed and popular shows on the platform, is set to air its season finale on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The show started with 456 players, just like the Netflix original show, and not too long ago, one of those 456 players exclusively discussed their time on the show with SK POP. During the conversation, Player 030, or Jinwoo Oak opened up about living in dorms, combating boredom, and the intensity of the show.

When asked about who the bigger "villain" of Squid Game: The Challenge was between Husnain (Player 198) and Bryton (Player 432)), Jinwoo noted that Husnain is known on TikTok for making inflammatory content and getting a reaction out of people. He added that he was doing something similar during the show.

"I think a lot of people were kinda annoyed by him and his antics," Jinwoo added.

Player 030 dishes about Player 198 on Squid Game: The Challenge

During the conversation with SK POP, Squid Game: The Challenge player 030 chimed in about Bryton and Husnain's fight, which was showcased in the first batch of episodes.

Jinwoo Oak was part of some of the conversations that took place between the two, and he noted that Husnain said something along the lines of "US people are dumb."

"Being from the US myself, I was like, who the h*ll is this kid?" Player 030 added.

The Squid Game: The Challenge contestant noted that during the telephone test, Player 198 was treated to a hamburger and fries which also had sachets of ketchup.

Jinwoo used clothes and hair ties to make a ball that the contestants would often play with, soon after the telephone rang the first time, Player 198 intentionally left sachets of ketchup on the floors where they were playing catch.

"Potentially someone would step on it and the ketchup would come out and someone might slip," Jinwoo added.

Player 030 noted that Husnain's actions angered him, he stopped throwing the ball, picked up the ketchup, and placed it on the main stage. This earned him a round of applause from people who witnessed the incident.

When asked about who the bigger villain was between Bryton and Husnain, the cast member picked the latter. Jinwoo added that if people had to pick who they wanted to eliminate, most contestants would have chosen to eliminate player 198.

"When 198 did get eliminated, people were actually clapping in the dorms."

He compared the situation to other eliminations and noted that people were usually sad to see their fellow contestants get eliminated because they were all a part of the "immersive experience". However, when Husnain got eliminated people were excited and cheering.

Jinwoo further added that if the player had not been eliminated during telephone, he definitely would have been one of the three players to be eliminated during the following test which saw 161, 330, and 374 leave the Netflix show.

Jinwoo further noted that if he had been in Husnain's position, he would not have picked up the telephone. He added that he was there to win the prize and wasn't trying to get "extra screen time."

