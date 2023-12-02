Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 - How to apply for the Netflix show?

Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 is set to air its season finale on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The current season started with 456 players, but in reality, over 80,000 people applied to be a part of the K-drama-inspired show.

The show first aired five episodes, during which the contestants competed in a series of challenges inspired by the Korean show. However, some challenges were different. Squid Game: The Challenge further included tests that took the need for a strong social game to a whole other level.

While fans still don't know who will take home the grand prize of $4.56 million, they can now apply to be a part of the season as the network is now casting for a new cast. Although there isn't much information yet available, fans can visit squidgamecasting.com to learn more about the upcoming season.

In the meantime, don't forget to tune in on Wednesday, December 6, to watch the season finale of the Netflix show.

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 application is open for US citizens, UK citizens, and global citizens

Squid Game: The Challenge is now looking for 456 more players to join in on the fun. While there isn't a lot of information available about the premise of the upcoming season, the show may follow a similar format.

While fans are yet to find out whether Phil, Sam, or Mai will become multi-millionaires, they can apply to be the next in line. The show's casting is divided into three parts: US casting, UK casting, and global casting. The eligibility criteria are more or less the same for all the sections.

A list of requirements for potential cast members includes:

Players must be at least 21 years old at the time of applying for Squid Game: The Challenge.

They must be available to take part in the program for up to four weeks, which may change at the network's discretion without notice.

They must hold a valid passport for the duration of filming and be able to travel to all specified locations.

They have not been employed, previously employed, or otherwise engaged with any company within the All3 Media Group. This includes Studio Lambert, ITV Studios Group, and Netflix.

Upon checking the eligible criteria, they can start filling in their details. It includes their full name, email address, date of birth, call phone number, state of residence, and nationality. They will be asked to create a password to continue filling out the application at a later time, if they choose.

Contestants must upload a 1-minute video telling the production team about them and why they want to be a part of Squid Game: The Challenge. The video should also include their possible game plan and what they would do with the $4.56 million prize if they win.

They must then upload at least two pictures of themselves without hats or sunglasses. The mandatory pictures include a headshot and a full-length picture.

The website further asks individuals whether they would allow the network to hold the information in Netflix's database to contact them for any possible future seasons of the show as well as for any other programs they believe may interest people in the future.

While season 2 may be months or more than a year away, don't forget to tune in on December 6, 2023, to watch the season finale of Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 on Netflix.