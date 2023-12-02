Squid Game: The Challenge final episode release time countdown for all regions 

Fans of the immensely popular Korean drama series Squid Game were up for a treat this year as Netflix unveiled Squid Game: The Challenge to mostly positive reviews and appreciation. Squid Game: The Challenge took the premise and atmosphere of its Korean predecessor and transplanted it into the real world, building epic sets, intriguing challenges, and assembling a huge cast of 456 real-life participants who are willing to either do or die on the Netflix show.

Netflix released the episodes in a phased manner, hooking the fans of the show to the format. After its successful run of grabbing eyeballs and stirring interest across the globe, Squid Game: The Challenge is finally coming to an end, with the final episode slated to release on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, on Netflix. The stakes are higher than usual as whoever is crowned as the winner of the show shall walk home with the handsome $4.56 million cash prize.

The three remaining contestants are on the edge as they get ready to fiercely compete against each other for a final time.

Squid Game: The Challenge episode guide

Following their release policy, streaming giant Netflix released Squid Game: The Challenge in phases. The first batch of episodes that came out on November 22, 2023, were:

Episode 1 - Red Light, Green Light

Episode 2 - The Man With The Umbrella

Episode 3 - War

Episode 4 - Nowhere to Hide

Episode 5 - Trick or Treat

The second batch of episodes that were released on November 29, 2023, were:

Episode 6 - Goodbye

Episode 7 - Friend or Foe

Episode 8 - One Step Closer

Episode 9 - Circle of Trust

The final episode airs on Wednesday, December 6, 2023:

Episode 10 - One Lucky Day

Here are the release timings across all regions and time zones:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) December 6, 2023 3:00 AM West Coast of the US (PT) December 6, 2023 12:00 AM Midwest of the US (CT) December 6, 2023 2:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) December 6, 2023 1:00 AM Alaska (AKT) December 5, 2023 11:00 PM Hawaii (HT) December 5, 2023 10:00 PM England (BST) December 6, 2023 8:00 AM Spain (CEST) December 6, 2023 9:00 AM Germany (CEST) December 6, 2023 9:00 AM France (CEST) December 6, 2023 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) December 6, 2023 7:00 PM Japan (JST) December 6, 2023 5:00 PM South Korea (KST) December 6, 2023 5:00 PM India (IST) December 6, 2023 1:30 PM

Squid Game: The Challenge airs exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix. The subscription charges in the US range anywhere from $6.99 to $22.99 per month.

A quick look at Squid Game: The Challenge's journey on Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge has successfully managed to bank on the euphoria surrounding the resounding popularity of its Korean predecessor. It is owing to his very reason that the makers of the Netflix show roughly followed the same structure of challenges and hurdles as the original Squid Game. However, they have also thrown in a bit of their twists and surprises to stir things up for the contestants.

The world of the Netflix show is merciless and cutthroat where alliances and enmities exist for the sole purpose of furthering one's interest. Like the Squid Game, the contestants are subjected to relentless survival rounds from which many of them fail to return.

From the 456-strong participant list, only three remain for the showdown. The rest have been 'killed off' but not literally. Whenever a contestant has been eliminated from the show, a small ink patch on their costume, called the squid, explodes, giving viewers the impression of them having been shot.

After three weeks of grueling tasks and challenges, Players 287 (Mai), 016 (Sam), and 451 (Phil) know it in their bones that they must either push each other to their perils or perish themselves to raise their claim to the show winner's crown. As the final stage is prepared, audiences are at the edge of their seats to find out about the Netflix show's lucky winner.