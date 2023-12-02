What did Player 065 say about Squid Game: The Challenge's Marbles controversy? Details explored

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's latest and most popular reality competition, is set to air its season finale on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The show started with 456 players and by the end of the first batch of episodes, only 63 remained.

The second set of episodes aired on November 29, 2023, and saw the remaining contestants compete in Marbles, and only half of the cast returning. While the challenge itself was intense and emotional, as it saw various players get candid about their lives, there was one elimination that left fans infuriated.

Player 065 and Player 399 were both eliminated as they were unable to decide who the winner was. Fans took to social media to slam player 065 for his "condescending" behavior towards his fellow cast member.

Since the episode aired, both contestants have spoken up about the controversial elimination on social media. While Aurora (player 399) called it "manipulation and bullying tactics," Dylan (player 065) noted that he didn't want to emotionally address the situation and added that he got in touch with Netflix and asked them to review the unedited footage of the exchange.

"We both start raising our voices": Player 065 clears the air about Squid Game: The Challenge double-elimination

Player 065 or Dylan Scanlon of Squid Game: The Challenge wasn't given much screen time during the first five episodes, the contestant was featured significantly in episode 6, the one where he was eliminated.

Ahead of the Marbles challenge, the players divided themselves in pairs, unaware that they would have to compete against their partners in the following game. Marbles, which was intense in the original K-drama, did not disappoint in the reality show and saw contestants get emotional and vulnerable.

While one of the most heartbreaking eliminations was Player 301 sending his mother, Player 302 packing, the most infuriating one was Dylan and Aurora being sent home. Fans have since slammed Dylan about his conduct and the Squid Game: The Challenge contestant finally cleared the air through Instagram.

He recently posted a video on the social media platform noting that he had Netflix review the unedited version of the controversial exchange and told the audience what they told him.

He said that when they entered the arena, both players said why they were a part of the reality competition and why they wanted to win the show. Player 065 noted that he offered to play a throwing game of Aurora's choice. He wanted to play a throwing game involving all the marbles and asked her to pick it so she was as comfortable as possible.

Squid Game: The Challenge's player 399 disagreed since she wanted to play a game based mostly on chance or luck.

"I then say, I didn't make it this far in the game to go home to luck. I'm not going home to my family, look them in the eye and say 'I got unlucky," he added.

The Squid Game: The Challenge told player 399 that if she beat him, he would be rooting for her and expected the same from her. However, Aurora didn't care about that. He said that with about 15 minutes remaining, they both started raising their voices.

Dylan added:

"We both start raising our voices, at one point, the opponent that I'm playing, snaps and says something that didn't make the final cut. Now that is when I say, 'Please don't raise your voice to me.'"

The contestant noted that the final cut was very different than the real interaction and that the audience didn't have context about what exactly happened. He noted that they were both stubborn but since $4.56 million were on the line, he would expect anyone to be that way.

The Squid Game: The Challenge saw both contestants eventually agree to a throwing game and both of them put one marble each into the bucket. They were unable to decide who won and were eliminated.

