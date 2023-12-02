"Manipulation and bullying tactics": Player 399 speaks up about her Squid Game: The Challenge elimination

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's latest reality competition, is set to air the finale episode next week. The show started with 456 players, and it's now down to the final three as Mai, Sam, and Phil compete for the grand prize of $4.56 million.

In episode 6, fans saw Mai get emotional as she opened up about her life during Marbles. She also sent Jada home, whom she was close with while on the show. While Jada's elimination upset fans, there was another that infuriated them.

During Marble, Aurora (Player 399) and Dylan (Player 065) were eliminated since they couldn't decide who the winner was. After landing both their marbles in the jar, which resulted in a tie, Aurora believed that she should be declared the winner since her marble went in first, but Dylan did not agree with her. Fans were disheartened to see her go, more so due to Dylan's behavior towards her.

She recently took to Instagram to comment on her elimination, which was featured in a November 29, 2023 episode, and encouraged people to stand up for themselves.

"I hope that my scene shows people to stand up themselves against manipulation and bullying tactics."

Squid Game: The Challenge season will air its season finale on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

"A lot of negative feelings": Player 399 discusses her elimination from Squid Game: The Challenge

One of the players eliminated during the game was Aurora (Player 399). Aurora was paired up with Dylan (Player 065), and they were both eliminated since they couldn't decide who won the game they chose. The two got into a disagreement about what game they wanted to play, and Player 399 kept trying to find a middle ground while Dylan kept insisting they play a game involving throwing.

However, that wasn't the only aspect that didn't sit well with fans, as they took to social media to comment on how badly he behaved with the cast member. He told her she was being unreasonable, even though she tried various times to find a middle ground. He further told her to keep her voice down, despite the Squid Game: The Challenge contestant being calm and composed.

They both successfully landed one marble each in the jar, and Aurora was the first one to make the shot. However, due to the players' indecisiveness, both of them were eliminated.

Player 399 recently addressed her Netflix journey on social media. She took to Instagram to talk about the situation and encourage people to stand up for themselves. She also noted that she had a lot of negative feelings about the situation. Aurora added that a lot more happened during the exchange that didn't make the final cut.

"There is so much that did not make the cut and that makes me feel super angry, but I hope that what happened was clear from what was left."

She added,

"I have a lot of negative feelings about the way that I left, but I am doing my best to stay positive and still waiting for clarity about why I was a part of this experience."

Dylan also took to social media to address the situation that took place in Squid Game: The Challenge and noted that his idea was that they choose a throwing game of Aurora's choice and want to make her as comfortable as possible.

"After the game from both player 399 & myself (065) in my bio. More to come but I’m not a manipulator & I’m not a bully - I won’t be made out to be that way, I was just adhering to the rules of the game. #SquidGameTheChallenge"

Squid Game: The Challenge will air its season finale on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Netflix.