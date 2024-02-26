Is Marlo Hampton leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta? Status of the cast member, explored

The latest season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to release on Bravo this year. But Marlo Hampton won't be returning to the show for the upcoming 16th season.

The Atlanta housewife first appeared on the show in season 4 but didn't become a proper cast member before season 14. She has decided to step away from the show and focus on other projects.

Hampton, 48, told People to confirm her departure from the Reality TV show:

"My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped.

"This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past."

Marlo wants to prioritize taking care of her nephews after leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Hampton delved further into her reasons for quitting Real Housewives of Atlanta. She alluded to her nephews growing up and how she represents herself in front of them:

"My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion and fabulosity!”

Hampton is a successful businesswoman as she founded the fashion showroom Le Archive.

She has decided to put her Reality TV career to one side but is “thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives". She also thanked the show for allowing her to “bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom."

Marlo Hampton follows Kandi Burruss in leaving the show

Hampton isn't the only cast member who has announced her departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of season 16. Kandi Burruss has also walked away from the show after appearing in 14 consecutive seasons.

Burruss, 47, revealed the news during the Grammy Awards last month, telling Variety:

"I decided I’m not coming back this year."

Burruss explained that she's engaged with other projects, which she's excited about:

"It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta was somewhat of a letdown. Bravo have confirmed that a host of changes will be made for the upcoming season. That's likely to include an overhaul of the cast, with Burruss and Hampton departing.

Porsha Wiliams will be returning to the series

Bravo are yet to release the cast members for Season 16 but have confirmed Porsha Williams' return. She last appeared in the show in 2021 and became a household name during her time on the Reality TV series.

Williams, 42, is excited to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She said:

"I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!"

It remains to be seen who else appears on Season 16, but fans will expect some familiar faces. The likes of Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross made up the cast of Season 15.