Is Kandi Burruss leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Status of the cast member, explored

Yet another cast member bit the dust on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, as Kandi Burruss announced her exit from the upcoming season of the Bravo show. The show, which has lasted for 15 seasons, has seen many cast members come and go, but none could match the longevity of Kandi Burruss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta first aired in October 2008 and has been a phenomenon since, which has given all its cast members star status, and a push to their external careers. Kandi Burruss is also expected to concentrate more on her other ventures according to her revelation on Grammy's red carpet.

What did Kandi Burruss say about her exit from the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Kandi Burruss, 47, has been an integral member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta since season 2, which started airing in July 2009. She took to the Grammys red carpet to reveal her exit from her 14-season-long journey. In an interview with Variety, Kandi Burruss said:

"I decided I'm not coming back this year. It's been 14 seasons and they allowed us to sit around a little too long."

Referring to the time of season 15's finale, Kandi Burruss said:

"During that time I had started working on a lot of other things."

Talking about her future prospects, she added:

"I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

In the long list of members who have left the show, Kandi remains the longest-reining. Her presence on the show was longer than Phaedra Parks, NeNe Leaks, Porsha Williams, and Cynthia Bailey, who all exited the show to concentrate more on other ventures.

Kandi Burruss' decision to leave Real Housewives of Atlanta and her future prospects

In the same interview with Variety, Kandi Burruss cited how she came to make the decision. She revealed that a friend had her reflect on her decision to continue on the legacy show. In the interview, she admitted to continuing on the show only because it was like second nature to her, saying:

"I think because I've just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?"

Talking about her final decision to leave the show Kandi said:

"So I was just like, 'You know what? I'm going to take a break, I'm going to take a moment … I'm not coming back this year."

Kandi Burruss won a Grammy for her TLC song No Scrubs, in the 2000s. She also has songwriting credits for other songs of Destiny's Child, Usher, and TLC, among others.

Kandi also won The Masked Singer season 3, proving her singing prowess yet again. Fans of her work are expected to see more music from her following her exit from the show.

Apart from her music career, Kandi also owns restaurant chains such as Old Lady Gangs, Blaze Steak, and Seafood. She is also the co-founder of Xscape, which has many recorded songs under its belt.

Now only the new season 16 can reveal if Kandi Burruss keeps coming back for guest appearances like some of the show's past masters, or bids a complete adieu to it. There are also rumors of new cast members joining to compensate for the departure of stars like Burruss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta follows affluent ladies of the city, as they let the camera into their personal, professional, and social lives.

While the official release date of the new season still remains under wraps, it is said to release towards the end of the year, like its previous seasons.