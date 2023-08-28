RHOA season 15 episode 16: Recap and more details explored

Sanya Richards-Ross shared her experience of pregnancy loss during RHOA season 15, episode 16, titled Art Imitates Life. The RHOA season 15 started with Sanya sharing her excitement about being pregnant, but she revealed that she had miscarried during the season finale.

During this episode, Sanya Richards-Ross told her mother that her body "had not recovered." Following that, during the confession interview, she revealed:

"Everything was fine at my five-week checkup, but when I went back to [Married to Medicine]'s Dr. Jackie [Walters] for my seven-week checkup, she told me that the baby wasn't growing and it looked like it was no longer a viable pregnancy."

Further, she recounted how, during that time, she was told that she had to undergo a "D&C" procedure while also leaving for New York. Her further explanation was as follows:

"I go to New York thinking I'd be fine and make it back in time — and I had the most traumatic miscarriage. I was rushing off in an ambulance to the hospital. I lost so much blood that I had to get a blood transfusion. Especially not having Ross there, being by myself, it was really, really hard."

Additionally, Sanya revealed she is expecting another child, due on December 25, 2023, during this episode.

RHOA cast member Drew Sidora opens up about her divorce from Pittman

According to the synopsis for RHOA season 15, episode 16, a lot of drama occurred during the finale.

“Kandi and Todd have a star-studded party to celebrate "The Pass"; Drew is ready to reconnect with Ralph; Sanya faces complications on her pregnancy journey.”

The RHOA season 15 finale featured Drew Sidora discussing her divorce from Ralph and explaining why she made this decision. During her marriage to Ralph, she discussed her many difficulties and how "no woman should ever allow" such things to happen to her.

In addition, she shared how she felt like she was losing her "voice at one point in her marriage." After eight years of marriage, the couple shared their divorce news on March 1, 2023. Additionally, Drew gave an interview to BravoTV.com on July 27, where she discussed her current life events. In response to a question about her current dating life, she said:

"Dating will be around the corner. It's a thought, you know? I'm still going through my divorce process. But my DMs have been popping. It's been exciting."

In addition to this, RHOA cast member Drew Sidora also gave an update about her children. According to her:

“[Josiah] was just placed in the gifted program in school. He is an all-star basketball player, he plays for the Adidas AAU team traveling around the country. I'm so proud of him. My daughter, Aniya, is starting kindergarten. And that is my mini-me. And Machai is just becoming so brilliant. He's going into third grade.”

As well as that, she added:

“And he's an all-around athlete — I mean, track, football, basketball, like, everything. And he's my little YouTuber. He's got such a personality. I'm so grateful for my little blessings. They have kept me going, for sure."

Fans can watch the RHOA season 15 reunion on Bravo on September 3, 2023. This will be followed by the release of the second part of the reunion on September 10, 2023.