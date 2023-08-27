RHOA season 15 episode 16: Release date, air time and plot (finale)

With Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, popularly known as RHOA, set to end on August 27th, fans can expect a drama-filled finale to the 15th season.

The RHOA finale trailer promised fans a range of drama, with multiple fights and disagreements coming to light. This includes continued tension between the likes of Drew and Ralph. The married couple previously fought consistently during the final episodes of the season. This time, the issue seemed to revolve around Ralph’s cousin, Courtney Rhodes.

While Drew and Ralph’s latest tension seems to form the crux of the finale, a range of other stars also have drama playing out. Sanya is seen facing complications on her pregnancy journey. Furthermore, Kandi Buress and Todd Tucker host a party to celebrate the release of their movie, The Pass, which is set to debut on Peacock on August 27th.

When can fans watch RHOA Season 15 Finale?

In a preview of the episode set to air on August 27th, the tension between Drew and Ralph reaches a boiling point as they confront each other about a misunderstanding involving Drew's cousin, Courtney Rhodes. Drew was sure that Courtney called her a “b**ch.”

However, that was not true, as Courtney was talking about fellow star Sanya Richards-Ross. This misunderstanding leads to yet another argument between the two. Ralph points out that Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton had also previously called her similar names.

However, Drew claimed the situation differed as the perpetrator was one of Ralph’s relatives. Drew wants her husband to stand up for her, while Ralph is looking to reconnect with a cousin he hasn’t talked to for a long time. He ends up defending Courtney's actions and effectively wants to stay out of her conflicts with other women.

However, Drew grows increasingly frustrated and eventually walks out of the room. Other notable plotlines that will be engaged during the finale include Sanya’s struggles with her pregnancy and a party to celebrate the release of The Pass.

The Pass is produced by RHOA's Kandi Buress and Todd Tucker. The making of the movie served as one of the most notable plotlines in season 15 of the show. Acting as producers, the two brought fellow RHOA star Drew Fidora into the mix as the movie's lead.

Kandi is a long-term presence on the show and has been known to bring fellow cast members to her other projects. The movie can be watched from August 27th on Peacock, when the finale is premiered.

RHOA Season 15 finale promises a rollercoaster of emotions, confrontations, and revelations. The episode will air on Sunday, August 27, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Fans can also stream the episode on Peacock the following day.