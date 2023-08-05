“PANTS, MONYETTA?”: Monyetta’s RHOA season 15 reunion official look leaves netizens divided

First-look photos from The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion recently surfaced online, and the ladies are seen wearing aqua-themed looks in shades of red, gold, orange, and peach. Following the release of the official look, fans have shared their reactions, especially regarding Monyetta Shaw-Carter's reunion attire.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter wore pants in this reunion episode, while the other housewife wore a gown. Her dress was designed by Matopeda, who are known for its custom bridal gowns and custom evening dresses. Aside from her pant and corset, she wore Givenchy shoes, and her hair was styled by A.LEE. She enhanced the looks with jewelry from Sorrelli and diamonds from Icebox.

Since Monyetta Shaw joined the show in its 15th season, this has been her first reunion. As for onine reactions to her look, while some fans asked her to put more effort into her appearance, other viwers of the show praised it.

As of now, only a few more episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 are left, and fans are eagerly anticipating the reunion. Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw, and Courtney Rhodes are all part of the upcoming reunion.

Monyetta Shaw's reunion look from Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) fans sparks reactions as some compliment her ensemble, while others dislike it

Radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen hosted the reunion episode of RHOA, which was filmed on July 27. Taking to his social media account, he shared:

"We have a receipt that has been entered into the reunion lexicon. I'm not gonna say who brought it, but I'm gonna say it is quite possibly the shadiest receipt in the history of The Housewives. That's all I'm saying. I don't wanna overpromise, but this one is f***ing shady as s**t."

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0r9Bu1DpTd Andy with an update on the Season 15 reunion!

Other than this, the seating arrangement sees Andy in the middle, Drew, Kenya, Kandi Burruss, and Shereé on the left, and Marlo, Sanya, and Shereé on the right.

The dress that Sanya wore, which was designed by Marc Bouwer, was praised by many of her fans. While Kenya Moore wore a Valdrin Sahiti dress, Kandi chose a Matopeda Atelier dress. However, it was Monyetta Shaw-Carter's ensemble that drew the most reactions out of RHOA fans.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers of the reality TV show commented that she looks like she is going to Macys. Meanwhile, others expressed how the outfit was not of their liking. However, some fans loved Shaw-Carter's pant look, which they made evident through their tweets.

Mary’s Bible @Marysfavorite #RHOA twitter.com/jaysrealityblo… Monyetta. Girl what’s going on? Why you go to macys for a reunion look sis

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ twitter.com/queensofbravo/… Kandi, Kenya & Marlo all look stunning! Drew’s look is nice too. Joggers lady could’ve tried a lil harder. Sanya & Monyetta gave the least…Courtyard gets nothing. #RHOA

BBeyonce’s Weave👩🏽‍🦲 @dexagraham1



Monyetta would’ve have cleared with another fitting or two.



Sanya & Kandi 🥱



Courtney & Kenya may or not be appearing at the Flamingo in Vegas later this fall. Allegedly @ThePeachReport Drew & Marlo the only ones eating. She by Sheree nibbled.Monyetta would’ve have cleared with another fitting or two.Sanya & Kandi 🥱Courtney & Kenya may or not be appearing at the Flamingo in Vegas later this fall. Allegedly #RHOA

Janiecy @Janiecyxo #RHOA @bravoshaderooom Monyetta look is hands down the best of the bunch. Show-stopping without doing too much which just so happens to be the exact opposite of how she comes across on the show

Episode 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 will be released this Sunday

The Daily Dish recently interviewed Drew about the upcoming RHOA season 15 reunion, in which she shared what fans can expect. According to her:

“I just want an apology from Marlo. That’s all I’m looking for.”

She further explained that she is not only going to address every individual featured but will also discuss various things that happened during season 15. Her further remarks were as follows:

“I didn’t really carry too much. I said what I said. And I think Marlo owes me an apology, and I think I’m waiting for that on reunion day.”

Drew Sidora also discussed what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes of season 15 during the same interview with The Daily Dish, saying:

“[There] was a lot that went on. It wasn’t just focused on one person. I think everybody was kind of having a moment, not seeing eye to eye. A lot of drama. A lot of ups and downs. I get to perform, so you’re just going to see a lot of things, a lot of positive things.”

Season 15 of the show will release episode 13, titled Peach Passion, on August 6, 2023, on Bravo. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Drew suggests Kandi is spreading the kissing LaToya rumor to promote her movie; the progress in Marlo and Scotley's relationship hits a speed bump; Cynthia Bailey returns to Atlanta as a single lady.”

Watch the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 on Bravo on August 6, 2023.