Why do fans think Kenya Moore brought “the shadiest receipt” while filming RHOA season 15 reunion? Details explored

Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is almost to its end, as episode 12 titled S**, Lies and Video-Phones will air on July 30 2023 on Bravo. After this, the show, RHOA, will release its reunion, which has been filmed and a few details about it have also been released.

In addition to Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross, the reunion was filmed on July 27. The RHOA season 15 reunion will be hosted by radio and television talk show host Andy Cohen. While many questions and issues from RHOA season 15 still need to be addressed, fans are eagerly anticipating the reunion.

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0r9Bu1DpTd Andy with an update on the Season 15 reunion!

As part of this, Andy shared a post on social media where he mentioned:

"We have a receipt that has been entered into the reunion lexicon. I'm not gonna say who brought it, but I'm gonna say it is quite possibly the shadiest receipt in the history of The Housewives. That's all I'm saying. I don't wanna overpromise, but this one is f***ing shady as s**t."

Following this, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, calling out Kenya Moore as the one who brought this receipt. Kenya Moore's laugh is quite visible in the background of the video, which is why fans are assuming this.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) Season 15 reunion seating arrangement

Bravo reports that Andy will be seated in the middle, while Drew, Kenya, Kandi Burruss, and Shereé will be seated on Andy's left side, while Marlo, Sanya, and Shereé will sit on Andy's right side. According to the reports, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney R. Rhodes will also appear during this RHOA season 15 reunion.

On Twitter, fans have been sharing their thoughts following Andy's Instagram story regarding the season 15 reunion. Kenya dominated most of the comments made by fans. Some of the reactions from fans are listed below:

Melissa Rice @melissalrice 🤣 I hear that laugh @JaysRealityBlog Kenya my girl what did you doooo?!🤣 I hear that laugh

Bravo ⌁☍ @GordyyB @JaysRealityBlog I can feel the Kenya petty smile behind the camera and I love it

whoo wells @HUMMINGBIRDNEC @JaysRealityBlog Kenya brought it and if not I am shocked

A Bald Headed Demon @withadoublet @JaysRealityBlog Kenya laughing too hard to not be involved

👑Santana M @Santana_SaintM @JaysRealityBlog Kenya just gave it away with that naughty laugh 🤣🤣

The Visual @InventingSy @JaysRealityBlog Clearly Kenya brought it lol

delawn gray @likewhatusee22 @JaysRealityBlog With Kenya laughing in the back I’m sure she got something to do with it

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 15 reunion: what can fans expect?

The midseason trailers have already been released, revealing a lot of drama that needs to be resolved, as well as possible feuds at the season 15 reunion. While there is still time for the reunion to be released, Drew Sidora recently addressed a cast member who needs to apologize during an interview with The Daily Dish:

"I just want an apology from Marlo. That's all I'm looking for. I didn’t really carry too much. I said what I said. And I think Marlo owes me an apology, and I think I’m waiting for that on reunion day.”

Kenya, on the other hand, appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on July 26, where she mentioned the cast members to whom she feels close:

“I am so close to Kandi [Burruss]. She’s one of my best friends on the show. I’m close to Shereé [Whitfield]. There’s [RHOA friend] Monyetta [Shaw-Carter]. I’m close to most of the girls.”

Moreover, she explained what she does in the situation when there is an argument between the housewives:

“You can’t choose a side, you just have to be neutral. Sometimes people try [to be neutral] and they fail, but I think I really… encourage them to come back together. But it’s difficult.”

Fans can expect to see this from Kenya Moore's side when the argument and feud occur during the housewives' reunion.

On top of that, there hasn't been any release date for the season 15 reunion, but be sure to watch episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 which is titled S**, Lies, and Video-Phones on July 30, 2023 on Bravo.