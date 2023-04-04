Instead of laughing at a McDonald's April Fools Day joke, the restaurant's patrons wished the fictitious deal was genuine.

Fast food restaurant chain McDonald's Australia outlet revealed the launch of the McFry burger, a quarter-pounder stuffed with fries, in a paid partnership with Melbourne food blogger Ange Eats.

The blogger, Nicole Iliagoueva, said on his TikTok:

"Guys run don’t walk to McDonalds. We just got our hands on the new McFry burger. The well-known ack we all know and love has just hit the menu in McDonald’s in Australia."

McDonald's Australia pranked customers for April Fool's Day by introducing their 'new' burger, the McFry. Source: TikTok/Facebook

Additionally, the fast food restaurant company made a lighthearted joke about it on their Facebook account:

"The ultimate Mac-hack now comes made to order, as we take the classic Quarter Pounder and stack it with Australia’s fave fries. No mess. No fuss. No worries. We’ve made it so you don’t have to! Get your hands on the McFry today. Available until yesterday."

"Would be a nice change": Disappointed customers wish the Mcdonald's April Fool's Day joke was a reality

Customers were miffed by the Mcdonald's April Fool's Day joke and vented their feelings in the comments section of the official post. Many seemed to be on board with the idea and were visibly disappointed that such a burger was unavailable.

Comments on the official post (Image via @McDonaldsAU/Facebook)

Comments on the official post (Image via @McDonaldsAU/Facebook)

Comments on the official post (Image via @McDonaldsAU/Facebook)

Comments on the official post (Image via @McDonaldsAU/Facebook)

Comments on the official post (Image via @McDonaldsAU/Facebook)

The fast food restaurant company has previously played pranks on people with a "new" burger before. On April Fool's Day 2019, they unveiled a McPickle burger, baffling pickle fans with the joke.

Before April Fool's Day, McD UK launched 5 new items

Fans of McDonald's in the UK are now happy because five new items have recently been added to the brand's menu. While some of these recent launches might only be available in limited quantities, others that debuted earlier this year have remained in production, and some old favorites are also making a comeback.

The new additions to the menu include:

Chicken Big Mac: Three-layered buns with two crispy chicken breast patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce.

Mighty McMuffin: Contains a toasted English muffin, a pork sausage patty, a free-range egg, two slices of bacon, and a slice of cheese.

Steakhouse Stack: Two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crisp red onions, lettuce, and peppercorn sauce.

Mozzarella Dippers: The well-loved Mozzarella Dippers are mozzarella sticks covered in breadcrumbs and topped with a tomato salsa dip.

Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry: The McFlurry is an ice cream with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and caramel swirls.

The March menu additions that McDonald's made will be available for six weeks starting March 29, 2023, or while stocks last. Fans can visit their nearby branches to test these out, even though it is unknown which of them will stick around permanently at this time.

Poll : 0 votes