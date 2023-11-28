Is Netflix's Replacing Chef Chico a true story? Real inspiration revealed 

Netflix released its first Filipino production, Replacing Chef Chico, on November 24, 2023. All eight episodes of the series dropped simultaneously, offering a window into both Filipino culture and its cuisine. The show, focusing on the food of the Philippines and how it reflects cultural influence, is largely fictional, as per the creator. Moreover, the show weaves in romantic drama involving the story of a young sous chef Ella, who finds herself in charge of a high-end restaurant.

While it is the first show from the Philippines on the streaming giant, Replacing Chef Chico has some veterans from the local industry, namely Sam Milby, Piolo Pascual, and Alessandra de Rossi. Helmed by Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, the scenes and actions of the fictional plot have been presented in a realistic manner, pulling in real-life experts to contribute to the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Is Replacing Chef Chico based on a true story?

While a lot of real-life inspiration has gone into the storyline, the basic plot of Replacing Chef Chico is fictional. Creator Jadaone shared in a press conference,

“Yes, it’s fictional, but it must be based on real life so we’re very diligent in doing our research and interviews with the writers, and with Dan and his team also.”

She further revealed how real chefs, both male and female, were interviewed to get the actual picture of kitchen drama. Moreover, to present guests in a realistic manner, actual professionals were interviewed.

Dan Villegas, on the other hand, believes that his interest in food and cooking shows has influenced the making of Replacing Chef Chico. He hired chefs as consultants for the series and has two chefs as part of the cast.

Where to watch Replacing Chef Chico?

The series captures intense kitchen pressure and drama (Image via Netflix)

Replacing Chef Chico is a Filipino production by Project8 and CS Studios, exclusively for Netflix. As such, the series will be available for viewers on the streaming giant from November 24, 2023, onwards. Portia Trinidad, PR manager for Netflix Philippines, recommends the show in her statement with Netflix as the future of Filipino media consumption and streaming.

The story revolves around a fictional fine-dining restaurant, Hain, with the unique offer of presenting dishes mirroring the life-stories of the diner or customer. The budding restaurant, run by the titular character, Chef Chico, specializes in customizing each dish for its diners.

However, Chico, played by Sam Milby, meets with an accident and falls into a coma. The responsibility of running the kitchen as well as preventing the closure of the restaurant falls on the shoulders of sous chef Ella, played by Alessandra de Rossi of What If fame. She is helped in this challenging task by newly-appointed consultant Raymond, played by Piolo Pascual.

Where was Replacing Chef Chico filmed?

The plot of the series revolves around a high-end Filipino restaurant. As such, the entire location for filming for the series is Manila, Philippines. While most of the scenes present areas inside a restaurant and within its kitchen, the city is depicted in some scenes such as Chef Chico driving to and from the restaurant. The city of Manila is also visible in the background of the scene when Chef Chico meets with a road accident while driving.

The credits in the series show the reference to Toyo Eatery, a contemporary restaurant in The Alley at Karrivin Plaza. While it is unclear how much of the filming has actually taken place in the eatery, a credit likely means the eatery or the head chef was involved in the filming.

Further, while there was no reference in the credits, the hospital where Chef Chico ended up after the accident appeared similar to Fe Del Mundo Medical Centre in Quezon City of Manila. The set and props may have been inspired by the hospital.

The plot of the series focuses considerably on female empowerment built through the stories of different women from various walks of life, who visit the restaurant, making Replacing Chef Chico both relatable and endearing.

Replacing Chef Chico dropped on Netflix on November 24, 2023, and is available for streaming on the platform.