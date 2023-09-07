What If ending explained: Did Billie leave her husband?

Netflix's latest Filipino romantic film What If sees the romantic story of Jecs and Billie. Both of them were musicians, but Jecs was extremely popular in their country. Even though both of them were crazy in love, the couple were not without problems as they faced multiple hurdles along the way. The worst part behind these issues was that Billie had an abusive father while growing up. She was even close to leaving Jecs but soon changed her decision.

Directed by Manny Palo and written by Mike G. Rivera, What If starred Alessandra De Rossi, JM De Guzman, Chara Ocampo, and several others. What If was released on 7 September 2023, on Netflix.

As per the streaming site, the official synopsis of What If reads:

"When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart."

Disclaimer: The story below has heavy spoilers from What If.

What If ending explained: Did Jecs and Billie reunite?

The conflict between the married couple (Jecs and Billie) saw several twists and turns, which finally culminated in a major argument. While they were spending their honeymoon on an island called Panglao, only one other couple, Francis and Gina, lived at the guest house alongside them. They had left the place for some hours, but when they returned, they realized that something was wrong with Jecs and Billie.

However, the protagonists soon had a heart-to-heart conversation, where the latter revealed why she was upset with her husband. She explained that Jecs always portrayed her as a perfect woman on social media, but she believed that she was nowhere close to being perfect. She even didn't want children because of childhood trauma.

The only thing she remembered from her childhood was how her father, Enrico Neri, used to call her useless. He even told her daughter that she would be unloved - a fact that Billie even began to believe it.

The duo then apologized to each other for how they had been treating each other the past couple of days, following which things were looking to get normal between them. However, Billie ended up watching a video of an actress named Sunshine who mentioned that she once had a intimate encounter with a famous musician.

Billie was certain that the man she was speaking of was Jecs, who was a famous musician. Jecs assured her wife that Sunshine was lying, and there was nothing between them. Later that day, Jecs got drunk with Francis, and the former explained to Billie that there was no reason for her to be jealous of Sunshine. He said that he loved her and thought that she was perfect.

Unfortunately, this did not help as Billie packed her bags and left the island the next day, leaving Jecs alone. While leaving, Billie received a call where she learned that Jecs's mother had passed away. She quickly changed her decision to leave her husband and rushed back to the island.

Soon after, the duo apologized and comforted each other. Jecs asked his wife if it was okay if they returned to how things were before, to which Billie responded with a tight hug. What If ended with the couple reuniting and deciding to stick together.

What If is currently streaming on Netflix worldwide.