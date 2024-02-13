Is Night Swim a remake? Horror movie status, character and plot explored

Night Swim, which premiered in theaters on January 5, 2024, has been creating quite a stir due to its captivating storyline and unexpected plot twists.

Inspired by a similarly titled short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McQuire, this supernatural horror drama centers on an ex-baseball player who moves with his family to a new house, only to uncover ghostly phenomena lurking in the swimming pool.

McGuire both wrote and directed Night Swim, gaining recognition for his contributions to short films like Soon You Will Be Gone, Every House is Haunted, and Possibly Eaten. The film is produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, who previously collaborated on the successful Insidious film series.

Is Night Swim a horror movie?

Night Swim's highly anticipated 2024 theater release delves into a chilling storyline centered on a haunted swimming pool. McGuire, the creative mind behind the film, attributes its inspiration to his vivid childhood imagination.

The movie promises to deliver a spine-tingling experience for audiences, drawing them into its eerie tale. The film's intrigueing premise has captured attention as a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

Furthermore, Bryce revealed that it took him approximately three years to refine the film's horror elements, striving to ensure their compelling presentation on the big screen.

He expressed a strong determination to craft convincing scares that would captivate audiences. This dedication to perfecting the horror aspects underscores the level of detail and commitment invested in Night Swim's development.

Characters in the movie Night Swim

Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller

In Night Swim, Wyatt Russell portrays Ray Waller, the troubled father of the household. He draws on his Hollywood lineage as the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller (Image via IMDb)

Russell is known for his roles in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He brings depth to the character of Ray, a former baseball player grappling with a career-ending illness.

As supernatural occurrences begin to affect the family's home, Ray's inner turmoil intensifies, leading him down a path of darkness. His wife, Eve (Kerry Condon), and their children hope to restore him to his former self, but the outcome remains uncertain.

Kerry Condon as Eve Waller

In Night Swim, Eve Waller is played by Kerry Condon, Ray's supportive wife. She is known for her roles in Better Call Saul and The Banshees of Inisherin. Condon, also recognized for voicing F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the MCU, portrays Eve as a devoted mother navigating her husband's career struggles and illness.

Kerry Condon as Eve Waller (Image via IMDb)

As the family settles into their new home, Eve hopes for a fresh start, but unsettling events surrounding the pool shatter her optimism. She faces escalating horrors as she tries to protect her children and confronts the monstrous presence haunting their lives.

Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy Waller

Amélie Hoeferle, a rising talent, takes on the role of Izzy, the eldest child in the Waller family. Familiar to audiences from her debut in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Hoeferle brings depth to the character of Izzy.

Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy Waller (Image via IMDb)

As a rebellious teenager, Izzy defies her parents' rules, including sneaking out for a late-night swim with a crush. This decision leads her to a chilling encounter with the supernatural entity haunting the pool, setting the stage for the film's suspenseful events.

Gavin Warren as Elliot Waller

Gavin Warren takes on the role of Elliot, the youngest member of the Waller family. Excited about their new home and pool, Elliot soon discovers something sinister lurking in the water. Like his sister, he narrowly escapes a dangerous encounter with the entity haunting the pool.

Gavin Warren as Elliot Waller (Image via IMDb)

However, during a daytime incident, Elliot is ensnared by the creature's grip. As the supernatural events escalate, Elliot's bravery is put to the test, requiring his mother's courageous intervention to save him.

The plot of the movie Night Swim

The movie's plot revolves around the Waller family's move to their dream home, which turns into a nightmare as they discover the sinister secrets lurking in their backyard pool. Former baseball player Ray hopes the pool will aid his therapy, but it soon becomes apparent that something malevolent resides within.

As the family grapples with terrifying encounters and Ray's mysterious healing, they uncover the dark history of the house and its connection to a vengeful entity. Ultimately, faced with sacrifices and harrowing confrontations, they must band together to confront the evil lurking beneath the surface and protect their loved ones from its grasp.

Night Swim made its exclusive theatrical debut on Friday, January 5, 2024. Viewers have the option to rent or purchase Night Swim through digital platforms such as Vudu and Apple TV.

