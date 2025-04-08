Is Nubbin tech real? Viral ‘Black Mirror’ product takes over the internet ahead of new season

Journalists and media outlets received an email on April 3, 2025, about the launch of an alleged new tech product called ‘Nubbin.’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the alleged leaked internal and confidential email from TCKR Systems Communications was directed at Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

“Hey Charlie, we are almost all set for the launch of THE NUBBIN™ – whoop!! I am sending you the final assets for one last check and when you’re happy I’ll send out to the press list I’ve created. LMKWYT xxxxx,” the email read.

An additional note read, “Please disregard this previous email,” at the top, while a live website link was also given at the bottom. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the link opened a site dedicated to the implantable ‘Nubbin’ technology. It had all the details, including a list of its risks and a FAQ section.

The screenshot of the leaked email circulated online and garnered severe traction. However, the entire thing has turned out to be a gimmick, seemingly meant to promote the upcoming season of Black Mirror, which is scheduled for an April 10 release on Netflix.

For instance, the disclaimer within the email, “Email sent on the go. Apologies for any typos,” came with a wink emoji, lacking a professional touch.

Moreover, the sender, TCKR Systems Communication, refers to a fictional tech and neural research company within the Black Mirror universe. Likewise, ‘Nubbin’ is also not real. It is a fictional technology that characters within the dystopian sci-fi show use as a headpiece to explore virtual consciousness and venture into an immersive and interactive escapade.

The now-viral device is part of an extensive and realistic ad campaign for Black Mirror season 7 that is being marketed as an actual product. However, it doesn’t exist in real life.

More about the fictional Nubbin technology

A week before the release of Black Mirror’s brand-new season, a large-scale promotional campaign was launched online. As part of it, TCKR Systems Communications and Nubbin were falsely portrayed as real.

Apart from the tricky email, a LinkedIn page for the fictional company was also set up alongside a promotional video on TikTok and YouTube that teased Nubbin. The clip revealed certain features associated with Nubbin, such as a Gen9 processor.

It further claimed that the neural implant would allow users to “explore nearly forgotten memories,” “star in classic movies,” “play the most immersive games ever known,” “explore endless galaxies,” and “revisit old loves and even find new ones.”

A tagline reading, “It’s better in here,” was also linked with Nubbin, and a website called ecosystems.tech was listed as its parent company. However, all these have turned out to be fabricated and fictional, meant to promote Black Mirror season 7 and create virality.

According to the TikTok/ YouTube video, the fictional technology will appear in the season 7 episodes, including Eulogy, Hotel Reverie, and the sequel of USS Callister.

For those who are unversed, in the series, actor Will Poulter appears as TCKR game inventor Colin Ritman, who has used the technology as an interactive feature since the first season, helping characters explore virtual reality. Meanwhile, Ritman was inspired by real-life video game designer Jeff Minter from the 1980s.

Notably, the fictional company within the Black Mirror universe was initially named Tuckersoft, which was later rebranded and renamed TCKR in 1984, as per the plot. So far, it has been referred to in the episodes San Junipero, Playtest, and Black Museum.

This is not the first time Black Mirror creators have used such promotional tactics. In 2018, when the movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch dropped, the audience was teased with job postings on the fictional Tuckersoft website.

The Emmy-winning show returns on April 10 with six new episodes for its seventh season.

