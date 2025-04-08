Who is Edmund McMillen? Controversy explored as 'The Binding of Isaac' creator issues statement against allegations 

On April 7, 2025, a Reddit post linked game creator Edmund McMillen with an alleged “forum” that seemingly had child p*rnography and p*dophile-related content. @u/Long_Ad8067 made the allegation on the @r/bindingofisaac community page, which has since been removed but has now circulated across other social media platforms.

The post, titled “On Edmund McMillen’s Old Website,” included an NSFW tag next to a Google Docs link containing details about the allegation. The Redditor stated that everything “bad” in the document was "censored" before asserting:

“Bro a p*dophile and owned a cp forum… I didn’t know he was from zozy gang… A message brought to you by real jit trappers. Didn’t make the document tho jus knew the ppl who made it."

Allegations against Edmund McMillen. (Image via X)

The post further read:

“Tried contacting Isaac discord yt ppl and turkey tom… abt this to TRY TO GET THIS SPREAD. Stuffs already reported to the fbi by me and the creators. If u defend this sh*t ur mad weird.”

Turkey Tom is a YouTuber known for his documentary-style videos about video games and the histories of online personalities.

The Redditor said he was not making up the claims, but rather trying to “get it out there,” before signing off with “praise edward skeletrix.”

Allegations against McMillen. (Image via X)

Edmund McMillen, an independent video game developer, artist, and animator and the main creator of The Binding of Isaac series, addressed the allegation in a separate Reddit post on the @r/bindingofisaac community page on April 7. He claimed he never hosted an illegal website.

“Over a year ago someone attempted to blackmail me with a Google doc multiple times claiming I hosted CP on an old website of mine in the early 2000s, this was obviously untrue so I told them to f**k off. They threatened to push their Google doc to the world and get streamers and Reddit to ruin me etc. I ignored them and they vanished, till today it seems.”

All you need to know about Edmund McMillen

Edmund McMillen is a Mexican-American game creator renowned for developing The Binding of Isaac alongside Florian Himsl and Nicalis, according to the franchise’s fandom page on Wiki.

The 45-year-old has also developed other popular games, including Meat Boy, Super Meat Boy, Grey-Matter, Aether, Spewer, The Basement Collection, Dead Baby Dressup, and Gish.

McMillen has developed over 55 games over more than two decades, starting with his first, Carious Weltling, released in 2003. However, he began his career as a comic book artist, creating a series titled This Is a Cry For Help in 1996.

Edmund has also developed interactive websites and collaborated with tech and game giants like Microsoft and Nintendo, as well as programmers including Tyler Glaiel, Caulder Bradford, Jonathan Blow, and Florian Himsl.

Born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, Edmund spent much of his childhood drawing, with monsters being his favorite subject. He appeared in the film Indie Game: The Movie and co-founded a video game production company called Team Meat with Tommy Refenes. He has been married to Danielle McMillen since 2005.

Exploring Edmund McMillen’s latest response

Edmund McMillen addressed the latest allegations in a lengthy Reddit post on Monday. Titled “Addressing the Obvious Lies,” it began:

“I DID NOT HOST A WEBSITE THAT HAD ANYTHING ILLEGAL ON IT! NOR DID IT EVER EVEN LINK TO ANYTHING ILLEGAL!”

McMillen claimed that a year ago, he was blackmailed with a Google Doc in which he was accused of hosting child p*rnography on one of his old websites around the early 2000s.

“I read their doc and from what I can see outside of obvious lies and an attempt to just paint me in the worst ways possible, so you believe said lies, they try to manipulate you into not clicking links because of "CP" when said links have nothing on them,” he said.

“The ‘damning’ part of their claim is they think I linked to CP via a banner add/ link on my front page because it said ‘Teen X’ assuming that somehow meant underage. And yes, I double-checked the links just in case I missed something but no, of course not.”

Edmund McMillen's response to the allegations against him. (Image via Reddit)

He explained that the links on his website were “commonly used on edgy/adult humor websites” and at the time every such site used them. Edmund McMillen added that CP is not a “new controversy” and if such a link had existed on his website back then, people would have still reacted to it, and he would have been made aware.

The game developer criticized the “forum claims” as “insane,” specifically regarding the accusation that he was “not moderating” content during that period. He noted how sickening it was that people believed the “BS” and assumed the “worst” about him.

Edmund McMillen also pointed out that the timing of the controversy was suspicious, as the “trailer” for his next game, Mewgenics, had just begun to gain traction.

“I can say that I do appreciate those of you who did your homework, defended the logical end of things, and didn’t jump to conclusions,” McMillen wrapped.

He said that the original accuser had deleted his social media accounts and asked people to pass on the “original poster” or anything related to the issue to him so he could take necessary action.

