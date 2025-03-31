What is the Michael Duvall daycare video controversy? TikTok star issues statement amid widespread backlash

TikTok influencer Michael Duvall is currently trending after his NSFW videos filmed at a daycare stirred backlash. Besides being an internet personality, Duvall is also a former preschool employee from Louisville, Kentucky, and his TikTok content previously featured the establishment.

However, the nature of the content is now facing scrutiny, and he is being accused of making OnlyFans videos in the bathroom of the daycare, many of which show child training seats on the toilet.

In the wake of the controversy, Michael Duvall posted a video on TikTok on March 30, 2025, titled “Taking Accountability.”

“I’ve never been good with words but I just wanted you to know the full story from my mouth. #fyp I’m sorry to everyone I let down,” it was captioned.

Duvall claimed he was “getting a lot of hate” lately and figured he needed to “address” it, or people would never know the “truth” or his “story.”

“Let’s just start from the very beginning, and 2020 is when I made my Only Fans and I wasn't very successful on it and I was unemployed and I didn’t really post a whole lot. So, I had it in 2020, used it for like probably not even a year, and then I dropped it,” Michael claimed.

He continued that in 2021, he met his now-ex fiancé, and during their relationship, they often struggled with s*x. According to Michael Duvall, this is when his former partner suggested that he restart his OnlyFans account, citing that if he was “making money,” they would be “more motivated” to do it “more often.”

Michael Duvall has posted a "taking accountability" video. (Image via TikTok)

However, later, when they broke up, he continued using it to make money while also working at a pre-kindergarten establishment. Duvall claimed he had a lot of “free time” on his hands and used the bathroom to take explicit pictures of himself as he was “paid” to do so.

Michael Duvall admitted it was “gross” and his actions were inexcusable, but slammed people for calling him names. He also mentioned that “no kids were ever involved” and that he was “truly sorry” for his past actions.

Exploring more about Michael Duvall’s statement amid his ongoing daycare scandal

Michael Duvall claimed that he began using OnlyFans on his own five years back, however, it was in 2021 that he actively pursued it after his former fiancé reportedly asked him to spice up their s*x life.

“I said no whenever he first suggested I use my OnlyFans and then it was kept. It was a lot of convincing and so then I started it again,” the TikToker claimed.

Michael Duvall shared that despite doing threesomes and allowing his partner to “hook up” with other people, his relationship didn’t last. He added that his ex-fiancé was seemingly abusive, which led to their breakup.

“I was already doing kind of well for my OnlyFans… I was getting a lot of money… So, when we broke up, that’s what I focused a lot on and it’s embarrassing how hard I tried… I used to do so many things that I just don’t do anymore,” the gay influencer added.

Michael Duvall explained that at this point, he was working as a preschool teacher at pre-K and often had “free time” on his hands to “post on those apps.” He mentioned going to the bathroom a few times and “snap a n*de,” adding, that the reason he did it was because he got "paid."

The online personality defended himself by saying he didn’t cater to p*dophiles and admitted that he shouldn’t have been in Reddit groups such as “dad’s son trans girls,” from where he was allegedly ousted for “not fitting the criteria.”

“It was definitely weird but when you’re in the s*x work, I don’t know I was too blinded by the money that was coming in. I know that’s no excuse,” Michael noted.

Duvall claimed that the first time he took an NSFW picture of himself, he got paid $45 for it and was asked to take it inside the daycare’s bathroom. However, he was “not clocked in,” and went “upstairs” to the teachers’ bathroom, which was seemingly locked.

Michael alleged it was “far away” from the children and his co-workers, who were all reportedly “downstairs.”

The TikToker further claimed the bathroom he filmed from had child training seats on it because, in the past, the toilet was meant for kids, but later was allotted to adults.

“I am not excusing anything I did. There’s definitely no excuse. But I do just wanna say that it would have happened at that time at any job I worked at. If I was working at the movie theatre, still would have happened there. Instead, it just so happen to be at the daycare which makes everything so much work,” Duvall stated.

Michael added he was no longer getting paid for his OnlyFans videos shot in the daycare, as he took them down, after facing controversy. He explained that in hindsight, he shouldn’t have taken those videos or posted them.

However, he was blinded by the money and success and was busy launching his social media career.

“It doesn’t excuse anything but at the same time I hate when people call me names when I know it’s not true… people assume I was doing stuff that I wasn’t doing because it was out of a daycare, where it had nothing with do with,” Michael Duvall added.

The 25-year-old mentioned his employers knew about his OnlyFans career and seemingly had his back and tried to “protect” him when the controversy first broke. Michael Duvall added that his bosses never “judged” him and were instead disgusted with people online who were targeting him.

He concluded by saying he was “unhinged” and “wild” in his younger days when he took drugs, posted on OnlyFans, and posted tweets such as ones dating back to 2014 that could be deemed as racist, abusive, or s*xual.

Michael Duvall wrapped up by saying he wasn’t that person anymore, had no “ill-intent,” and had grown up as a social media content creator over the last few years.

He also mentioned that this was the last time he was addressing the controversy. He apologized and expressed hope that people could move on and stop telling the truth on his behalf.

Michael Duvall began as an Instagram influencer in early 2016. However, he rose to fame on his TikTok account, where he now has over 855.2K followers and 57.4 million likes. He is best known for his pink aesthetic and lifestyle vlogs.

