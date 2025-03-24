"He's been acting this way for years and years"— Internet reacts as alleged Jeff Arevalo DM scandal emerges amid Goose eviction

On March 23, 2025, the American jam band Goose announced on Instagram that their longtime percussionist and multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Arevalo, had been removed from the band.

“We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band’s core values. As a result, Jeff will no longer be a part of the Goose organization,” the statement read.

“This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band. However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment."

Following this, many people on social media have accused Jeff Arevalo of sending flirty texts to female fans. Some of these claims were shared on the El Goose fan page on Facebook. In this context, a Reddit user named @sumodie commented on @LiamMurphyMusic’s post on the @r/GoosetheBand community page—

A netizen comments on Jeff Arevalo. (Image via Reddit)

The Reddit user also criticized Jeff Arevalo's fans for attacking the alleged stories, stating that just because they didn’t know the “women personally” didn’t make the allegations any less valid. The individual claimed that the “vile” behavior has been occurring over the years and that several women, including her best friend, have come forward with such allegations.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social media platform X. They have not only called out Jeff Arevalo but also Goose.

“In all the time spent with Jeff, Goose didn't hear of people saying he was creepy or personally witness any questionable behavior and it has just now come to light? Just say you are moving on from the guy, no need to pose yourself as being moralistically superior,” a netizen wrote.

“It’s much funnier when you talk sh*t about bands you actually like yea we get it half the internet sh*ts on goose and everyone knew Jeff was a creep. I’m not their biggest fan either but all the best content comes from within,” another netizen wrote.

“I think they’re in a weird middle ground where they’ve chosen to make a statement strongly implying SA, but there’s no official news (yet?)—it made me as a fan wonder if they knew about the rumored behavior and hidden it / for how long if so. it feels off to me!” a person wrote.

Others continued to chime in—

“Maybe Goose didn’t kick Jeff out earlier because they still believe in someone being innocent until proven guilty. Maybe the evidence got to a point where they believed it to be true themselves and then kicked him. Maybe stop acting like you know everything when you might not,” another person wrote.

“So, like, he’s gotta be getting sued right? I feel like everyone and their mother knew that Jeff was a creep. Feel like something will be coming out in the coming days. They’re getting out ahead of it. Nobody looks good here,” an individual wrote.

“Absolutely. That or a criminal investigation is what I think is happening. If the behavior was the issue, he woulda been gone when it happened. Makes me wonder what other skeletons are in the other guys’ closets,” wrote another.

Exploring further Jeff Arevalo’s exit from Goose

On February 3, 2025, Jeff Arevalo announced his “difficult decision” to step away from touring with his band, Goose, which he joined in 2020. He cited “mental health” and “personal issues” as the reasons for his withdrawal.

“As much as I love making music and being on stage, I’ve come to realize that in order to continue giving my best to loved ones, to the band, and to all of you, I need to take this time to reset, heal, and prioritize my well-being. I truly appreciate your understanding and support,” Jeff Arevalo wrote back then.

This weekend, Goose went public with the announcement that they had severed ties with Jeff Arevalo, seemingly due to his personal conduct.

“This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey,” the band stated.

It remains unclear whether Jeff Arevalo will continue to play upright bass in Goose’s acoustic side project, Orebolo. This is not the first change in the band in recent years. In 2023, drummer Bet Atkind left Goose due to “fundamental, personal, and creative differences” and was later replaced by Cotter Ellis in 2024.

The band’s current members include vocalist and guitarist Rick Mitarotonda, keyboardist and singer Peter Anspach, bassist Trevor Weekz, and drummer and vocalist Cotter Ellis. Goose is set to release its upcoming studio album, Everything Must Go, next month and perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

