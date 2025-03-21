"They clearly haven’t listened to Mayhem yet"— Internet reacts to Billboard ranking The Fame Monster as Lady Gaga's best album

Netizens have reacted to the popular pop culture magazine Billboard ranking Lady Gaga's The Fame Monster as the best album of the songstress' career. The 38-year-old recently released her eighth studio album, Mayhem, which is currently at the summit of Billboard 200.

Originally released in 2009, The Fame Monster was originally planned as a reissue of Lady Gaga's debut studio album, The Fame. The album peaked at #5 on Billboard 200 and was certified five times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The Fame Monster made it big at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, racking up nominations in six categories, including Album of the Year. Lady Gaga won three Grammys for her album.

In the report, Billboard described the album as "the peak of Imperial Gaga." It continued:

"Every song here is either a smash or a fan favorite, with the La Ace of Base Bonita bounce of “Alejandro,” the strobe goth of “Monster” and the lighter-waving literalism of “Speechless” all mixing seamlessly in Mother Monster’s wicked brew. Though listening to Fame Monster might make you wish subsequent LPs were as tightly edited, the EP left fans clamoring for so much more Gaga that you can’t really blame her for actually giving it to us."

Popular pop culture handle @PopCrave posted about Billboard's new ranking of Lady Gaga's albums in which The Fame Monster came out on top. This attracted reactions from several fans on X.

Among them, @glittersnot alleged that the people coming up with the ranking haven't listened to Mayhem.

"They clearly haven’t listened to mayhem yet," commented the user.

"Accurate. Mayhem is #2 tho. I know it just came out and it needs to cook a little more, but this album has her best vocals," commented another.

"Billboard finally speaking some sense but let’s not forget MAYHEM IS THAT GURL," wrote another user on X.

Many users, meanwhile, waxed lyrical about The Fame Monster, writing:

"Honestly, “The Fame Monster” is such a game-changer, right? Those tracks still hit different today! What’s your favorite song from the album?" interrogated a user.

"I would have to agree although BTW is a really close second and MAYHEM right behind it," opined another.

"Mother is exactly that a mother. The fame monster is a game changer," wrote a user.

"I’d have to agree. She’s been a remarkably (and unsurprisingly) consistent “albums artist” for her whole career, but this album really built up her credibility as an intelligent, interesting, pop star who who left it all in the recording booth and on the stage. Brilliant," declared a user.

More reactions on X read:

"Wouldn’t say it’s her best but it’s def top 3 (though mayhem might’ve taken her bronze spot of 3rd)," a person wrote.

"Ghosh it’s so hard to pick for me because there’s my own taste, objective taste, and then you have to contend with things like impact and meaning," noted another.

"Absolutely deserved! A legendary album!" inferred another user on X.

The Fame Monster was followed by The Fame, Born This Way, Mayhem, and Chromatica, making up the top five. A Star is Born, Artpop, and Joanne made up the last three entries.

"I wrote about everything I didn't write on The Fame" - When Lady Gaga opened up about the inspiration behind composing The Fame Monster

Lady Gaga At The World Premiere Fan Screening Of HBO Original “Gaga Chromatica Ball” In Los Angeles - Source: Getty

In a 2009 press interview (published by EQ Music), Lady Gaga spoke candidly about the thought process behind the composition of The Fame Monster. According to the songstress, the album was a representation of an assortment of monsters that she had encountered during her travels.

"On my re-release 'The Fame Monster', I wrote about everything I didn't write on 'The Fame'. While traveling the world for two years, I've encountered several monsters, each represented by a different song on the new record: my ‘Fear of Sex Monster,’ my ‘Fear of Alcohol Monster,’ my ‘Fear of Love Monster,’ my ‘Fear of Death Monster,’ my ‘Fear of Loneliness Monster,’ etc," claimed Gaga.

Lady Gaga further described the album as a "pop experimentation with industrial/Goth beats, 90's dance melodies, an obsession with the lyrical genius of 80's melancholic pop, and the runway."

"I wrote every piece on the road – no songs about money, no songs about fame. I wrote it for my fans, so I wrote everything in between," she added.

Released by Interscope Records, Streamline Records, KonLive Distribution, and Cherrytree Records, The Fame Monster was originally planned as a deluxe edition of the songstress' debut album, The Fame.

However, Lady Gaga felt that re-releases were a form of disservice to the artists and an attempt to rekindle the popularity of old albums.

“I think re-releases are unfair. It’s artists sneaking singles onto an already finished piece of work in an effort to keep the album afloat. Originally [my label] only wanted me to put out three songs and now it’s much more than that. It’s a new album’s worth of material,” claimed Gaga in a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone.

In the Rolling Stone interview, she explained that the themes of The Fame Monster and The Fame were different, resulting in the inception of the former as a standalone album. The Fame Monster focussed on the "decay of the celebrity and the way that fame is a monster in society."

