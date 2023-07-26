Is there a possibility of another Sam Raimi Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire? Rumors explored 

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man fans around the world are buzzing with excitement over Sam Raimi's comments regarding a fourth installment in the series.

The Tobey Maguire era of Spider-Man has been long hailed as the original franchise as it paved the way for the subsequent movies with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as the titular character.

Thomas Haden Church, in an exclusive with ComicBook.com, told Chris Killian about his interest in a cameo hinting at another Raimi-Maguire collaboration down the line. He says:

“There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.”

Sam Raimi has helmed the Spider-Man trilogy that featured Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko or Sandman. Raimi has also recently directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness adding his expertise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Sam Raimi's legacy in the Spider-verse with the trilogy

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker holds a special place in the heart of millennial superhero fans.

The three films released between 2002 and 2007 feature Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborne, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne, Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius, Topher Grace as Edward "Eddie" Brock Jr. and Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko.

Following Thomas Haden Church's recent comment, rumors regarding a reunion of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire have resurfaced. In April 2022, Raimi revealed to Fandango that he is open to another Spider-Man or Marvel project:

"I've come to realize after making [Doctor Strange 2] that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan.

He continued:

"I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a 'Spider-Man' movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

Sony Pictures had pushed a Spider-Man 4 movie into pre-production but Sam Raimi had rejected the project due to script issues and difficult deadlines. In the wake of the rumors and the #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 hashtag trending on Twitter, Sony's social team responded to their mentions by saying:

"Well this has been fun for our mentions today… friendly reminder, we’re just the social team!"

Given Maguire's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the idea of another Raimi production became possible. The Sandman actor spoke about his character arc and future with The Direct in March 2023 saying:

"Jon [Watts], and I had, and Amy Pascal the lead producer, and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say… conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it. The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story with Flint and being not just Sandman, but returning to human form, because there was a story of that."

Additionally, the veteran film reporter and author of his book With Great Power: How Spider-Man Conquered Hollywood during the Golden Age of Comic Book Blockbusters, Sean O’Connell speaks about Raimi's final masterstroke if it were to happen:

“If [Sam Raimi] was going to do a ‘last’ 'Spider-Man' movie, he wanted to go out on a high note. He wanted to do it his way. No compromise. No last minute [orders to] ‘change this, change that,’... that was the studio’s pitch to bring him back, and unfortunately, I just don’t think it worked out that way.”

As the possibility seems like a dream come true for 2000s Spider-Man fans, we are yet to receive an official announcement from the studios.