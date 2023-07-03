 Is Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal based on a video game? 

Buckle up and get ready for a ride because Peacock is bringing us another thrilling TV adaptation of a beloved video game, Twisted Metal. The action-comedy series is set to stream on July 27 on Peacock, with all 10 episodes being released at once.

The original video game series is about players controlling fierce demolition derby vehicles, engaging in epic battles within the hellish Twisted Metal tournament. Here, one character who stands out above all is the infamous serial killer clown known as Sweet Tooth, cruising around in an ice cream truck. He makes a brief yet chilling appearance in the recently released teaser.

The trailer of Twisted Metal teases the appearance of Sweet Tooth

Cast and story details

The series follows the story of a motor-mouthed outsider named John Doe, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, whom many know from his role as Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. John stumbles upon a life-changing opportunity, but it comes with a steep price – the delivery of a mysterious package. So, he embarks on a treacherous journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland, facing killer cars left and right.

He navigates through a dangerous world that is teeming with ruthless gangs and unhinged drivers, all of whom are vying for the same prize. Among these dangerous adversaries is the menacing clown named Sweet Tooth, portrayed by Samoa Joe, an iconic character from the game franchise.

Alongside Mackie, the cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, and Richard Cabral as Loud. Will Arnett lends his voice to a character, and there are guest appearances by Neve Campbell, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, Chloe Fineman, and Lou Beatty Jr.

Staff of Twisted Metal

It seems that adapting video games into TV shows is all the rage lately, with projects like HBO's The Last of Us and Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie gaining immense popularity and success.

The creative minds behind Twisted Metal have a lot to offer. Showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith penned the intriguing story, while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, known for their work on Deadpool and Zombieland, produce the show. Besides, Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue are also executive producers.

The anticipation for Twisted Metal has been skyrocketing since its announcement, capturing the excitement of action genre enthusiasts and loyal fans of the game alike. With ten episodes of around 45 minutes each, the series promises to be an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions makes this adaptation stand out. With the creative guidance of screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the show is in capable hands.

In terms of action sequences, Twisted Metal is raising the bar. Moreover, the production team promises practical effects and jaw-dropping car stunts that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Their dedication to living up to fans' expectations has been evident throughout the show's making.

Expect non-stop action and captivating world-building, ensuring a thrilling ride from start to finish. Fans of the video game franchise will undoubtedly find delight in this long-awaited adaptation.

Mark your calendars because Twisted Metal. is set to debut exclusively on Peacock on July 27, 2023. This explosive series is poised to be one of the most exciting releases of the year, promising to satisfy both action enthusiasts and avid gamers alike.

Poll : 0 votes