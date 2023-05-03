Is Post Malone okay? Condition explored as concerning video goes viral

American rapper Post Malone has sparked health concerns online after a video of him talking to a fan went viral. On Monday, May 1, a Twitter user, @pmcafrica, took to their Twitter handle to share a video where a thinner version of the 27-year-old singer can be seen interacting with a fan. In the footage, Malone can be seen congratulating them with his eyes half closed and his voice sounding a little sluggish.

The Circles singer's drastic weight loss sparked concern among several fans as he has had health struggles in the past. In September 2022, amidst his ongoing tour, he was hospitalized after he "woke up in the middle of the night from a stabbing pain."

"Stay away from drugs": Twitterati react on Post Malone's concerning viral video

After a video of the 27-year-old American artist speaking with a fan while seemingly looking intoxicated went viral, several Twitter users were left concerned. Many suggested that Post Malone was on drugs, which is why he was speaking the way he did. Others wished him well, with one stating it was "sad" to see him like this.

Check out some of these tweets below:

D3V @veganhenny Post Malone is a concoction of drugs walking around. Post Malone is a concoction of drugs walking around.

Napaul @LifeOfNapaul @pmcafrica Say no to drugs guys!! If you want peace & happiness go closer to God. @pmcafrica Say no to drugs guys!! If you want peace & happiness go closer to God.

Several users also commented on social media posts shared by The Daily Loud and RapTV:

Post Malone recently cleared the air about him being on drugs

The viral video sparking concern among fans about Post Malone's sudden weight loss and his way of responding comes days after rumors surfaced of him being on drugs.

On April 28, the 27-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself lying in bed. Alongside, he wrote a lengthy caption denying drug usage, adding his fatherhood prompted him to start living his life in a healthy way.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

Post Malone and his now-fiance, Jamie, welcomed their daughter a year ago. He announced the news at the same time he revealed his music tour in support of the Twelve Carat Toothache Tour.

During some shows that happened between September and November, the vocalist injured himself by collapsing into gaps on stage. This occurred at least twice, and another performance was postponed due to his respiratory difficulties.

