"Is that a punishment?": Colin Jost mocks Will Smith's Oscar ban during SNL's 'Weekend Update' 

On Saturday, April 9, like every other media source under the sun, Saturday Night Live also covered Will Smith's Oscar ban during their hilarious news segment titled Weekend Update. While the segment is known for its hysterical quips at recent events, the hosts raised some interesting points regarding Smith's decade-long ban from the Academy Awards.

Weekend Update host Colin Jost targeted a question at the audience about the consequences of the ban. He said:

"As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?"

While the segment hosts poked fun at the punishment, DCEU actor Harry Lennix expressed in his column at Variety that he believed Smith should return his Oscar to restore balance.

What did SNL's Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che say about Will Smith's ban from Oscar?

Although the Saturday Night Live episode from April 2 had already covered the incident with hilarious skits of Smith's altercation with Chris Rock, the NBC show did not stop mocking the incident. In the latest episode of Weekend Update, the two hosts tackled the subject with humorous yet somewhat logical points.

In the episode, Colin Jost insinuated how the ten-year ban on Smith as a punishment did not make much sense as the actor could still be nominated and win Oscars for future roles. He added:

"...He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn't have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again."

Furthermore, Colin Jost, who is married to Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson, quipped that the real punishment for Smith should be to have him host next year's Oscars. He said:

"I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year's Oscars. Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show."

With this statement, the comedian joked about his gig at the 2018 Emmys, where he hosted the show along with his SNL co-host Michael Che.

While it seems that Will Smith could technically be nominated for future Academy Awards, it is unlikely considering the track record of the Academy with previously banned individuals. Furthermore, the Bad Boys actor has been losing out on quite a few roles since his public outburst and the subsequent controversy following the 94th Academy Award.

A huge uncertainty still lies over Will Smith's return to the Oscars, as the actor waived his rights as a member of the Academy with his resignation following the incident.

Edited by Siddharth Satish