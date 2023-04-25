Is Sam - A Saxon based on a true story? Details explored ahead of series premiere on Hulu

Hulu is set to air Sam - A Saxon on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The Wednesday release narrates the true story of Samuel Njankouo "Sam" Meffire or Samuel Meffire, who became the face of the anti-xenophobia campaign in Germany in the '90s.

The miniseries will touch upon the former German cop's rise to media fame, becoming the icon of new Germany, and the crashing fall that sent him to prison. Touted as the maiden Afro-German police officer in East Germany, Meffire is an indie writer of dystopian crime novels and a social worker. He also reportedly trains young people to face dangerous situations.

As per Disney-owned Hulu, the official description of Sam-A Saxon reads:

“Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.”

The trailer calls him a “Police officer,” “Media sensation,” and “Public enemy” repeatedly throughout its 1:11-minute-long duration, underlining the fact that Sam - A Saxon won’t sugarcoat any aspect of Meffire’s tumultuous life.

Malick Bauer will be seen as the titular character in Sam - A Saxon. Other cast members include Tyron Ricketts as Alex, Svenja Jung as Yvonne, Luise von Finckh as Antje, Ivy Quainoo as Jenny, Thorsten Merten as Major Schreier, and Martin Brambach as Eggert.

All about Samuel Meffire, the lead man in Sam - A Saxon

Apart from the ones mentioned, Sam - A Saxon also stars Nyamandi Adrian, Paula Essam, and Aristo Luis. Created by International Emmy Award winner Jörg Winger of the German TV series Deutschland 83 and its sequels, the miniseries is Disney’s first foreign language original.

Meffire was born to a German mother and a Cameroonian father. The latter was reportedly murdered on the day Meffire was born. Before he became a state police officer, the distressed youth did menial jobs, like working as a night watchman, a caregiver for the disabled, and in a garbage sorting plant, among others.

In 1992, amidst the fall of the Berlin Wall, he gained widespread fame for being the first Afro-German cop in East Germany and the face of an anti-racism campaign. The movement shot him into the limelight, and Meffire appeared on several TV shows and public meetings, one such with Heinz Eggert, the then Minister of the Interior of Saxony.

His dizzying rise was smashed when, in 1996, he was sent to the Dresden Regional Court jail for nine years and nine months for coercion, serious bodily harm, and robbing a brothel, post office, bar, and a pensioner couple, among others.

After serving seven years in prison, Meffire concentrated on social work and trained refugee aid teams, paramedics, and university staff to face tough situations. As a writer, the Bonn resident published Our Enemies (a four-part crime series) and a political crime thriller titled Kunduz, co-authored by Marc Lindemann. He currently lives in West Germany with his two daughters.

It’s expected that Sam — A Saxon will capture most of Meffire’s stormy life and will surely be a treat to watch.

All seven episodes of Sam - A Saxon are set to hit Hulu on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time).

