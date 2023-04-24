Sam: A Saxon on Hulu - Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details explored

Hulu's upcoming miniseries, Sam: A Saxon, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The show chronicles the true story of a black German policeman named Sam Meffire, who tries to fight for his place, struggling for recognition. It depicts the numerous struggles and challenges that he's had to overcome throughout his life.

The series features Malick Bauer in the lead role, along with various others portraying important supporting characters. It is helmed by noted filmmaker Jörg Winger.

Hulu's Sam: A Saxon trailer offers a peek into the protagonist's struggles as a black policeman in East Germany

The official trailer for Sam: A Saxon was released on April 17, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the miniseries. The trailer briefly depicts protagonist Sam's life as he struggles to make a name for himself, navigating the various complex facets of politics and race in East Germany prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

It does not, however, reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and gripping tone that fans of biopics and historical dramas would certainly love.

Along with the trailer, Hulu also put out the official description of the show, which reads:

''Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect a powerful story that explores a number of complex themes, key among them being politics, race, and justice. The show reportedly features a total of seven episodes. Details regarding the release schedule have not yet been revealed.

A quick look at Sam: A Saxon cast

Noted actor Malick Bauer stars in the lead role as Samuel Meffire in Sam: A Saxon. Meffire becomes the first-ever black policeman in East Germany, and the show depicts the various complex facets of his life as well as the challenges that he needs to face to establish his identity in a highly prejudiced society.

It is Sam's story that forms the crux of the plot and it'll be fascinating to watch how his character will be explored in the series. Malick Bauer looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the numerous shades of Sam's character with stunning ease.

Apart from Sam: A Saxon, the actor has appeared in quite a few shows and movies like All About Us, Die Jägerin - Nach eigenem Gesetz, and more. The rest of the supporting cast includes various other noted actors like Luise von Finckh, Svenja Jung, Thorsten Merten, Ivy Quainoo, and many more.

The creator of the series, Jörg Winger, is widely known for his critically acclaimed German TV series, titled Deutschland 83, and its sequels Deutschland 86, and Deutschland 89.

Don't forget to watch Sam: A Saxon on Hulu on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

