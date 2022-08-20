Is Sanna Marin married? All about her family as Finland PM reveals she has taken a drug test after new dancing video surfaces online

Over the last week, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin has received much flak after a party video that featured her dancing went viral. The video, where she was spotted seemingly dancing under the influence of alcohol, caused many from the opposition to demand a drug test from her.

In the video, which was reportedly shot in her friend's apartment, an individual yells "flour gang." Since the term 'flour' is also used to refer to cocaine, it caused many to further their suspicion against Marin over the usage of narcotics.

Following the party video, new footage emerged which showcased the 36-year-old politician dancing with an unidentified individual in a nightclub. However, after defending her actions, Marin reportedly took the drug test on August 19.

What did Sanna Marin say regarding the drug use allegations?

On Friday, the Finnish PM held a press conference where she mentioned:

"I have today taken a drug test, and the results will come within a week. Never in my life have I used drugs."

In the press conference, Sanna Marin further claimed that her ability to perform the duties of the PM would have been unimpaired on the night of her party if she had been required to work. In her previous comments to some reporters, Marin said:

"I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others (using drugs)."

Later, she added:

"I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age…I am going to be exactly the same person I have been until now, and I hope that it will be accepted."

According to DailyMail's recent report, Marin told a few reporters at Rissala airport in Kuopio:

"I haven't used any drugs, so it's not a problem to take a drug test, but I also think it's quite special that something like this is required… I didn't see any evidence that anything was used anywhere."

All about Sanna Marin's family

In 2018, Marin and her long-term partner of 16 years, Markus Räikkönen, welcomed their daughter Emma. Later, within eight months of her being the Prime Minister of Finland, Marin married Räikkönen in an intimate ceremony in 2020.

The couple got married at their official residence at Kesaränta. At the time, she took to Instagram to post snaps of her wedding ceremony. In the caption, Sanna Marin mentioned:

"I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love. We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other at the bottom and in the storm."

She further added:

"We have lived together our youth, grown up and grown up to be parents to our beloved daughter."

Sanna Marin was the youngest Prime Minister in the world at the time of her election. She is currently the youngest female PM on active duty.

