Groom plays video of bride at wedding in shocking expose, as viral footage resurfaces

During a wedding ceremony in China, the groom decided to expose his wife-to-be for cheating. He played a video of the bride being intimate with another man which left wedding guests shocked.

A video of the chaos at the wedding was uploaded online and has since racked up millions of views.

If one discovers that their partner is being disloyal, they might choose or be expected to not be with the person anymore. However, it seems like the groom had a completely different idea in mind, which was to ridicule the bride during their wedding. Sources claimed that the groom intentionally decided to 'humiliate' his partner after he found out about the affair.

In the video, displayed during the ceremony, the bride was seen getting inappropriately close to her brother-in-law. As the video came up on the projector, an audible gasp could be heard from everyone in the crowd.

When the husband-to-be ended up shoving the bride away from him, she threw her bouquet at him.

He also shouted:

“You thought I didn’t know.”

The clip went viral in 2019 but was only recently shared on TikTok and it was captioned 'cheating bride.' Meanwhile, the text over the footage read:

“The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister-in-law’s husband in front of everybody.”

The video has managed to rack up more than six million views on TikTok.

At the same time, sources stated that those familiar with the couple had found out that the groom had been domestically abusing his partner over the course of their relationship. Though there were people who expected the woman to leave him, she decided not to do so after he bought her a house and a luxury bag.

It was also reported that the woman had gone looking for comfort with her brother-in-law. However, the two soon began having an affair.

Some believe video of the groom exposing bride was an elaborate stunt

Gossip columnist Mr Zha speculated about the authenticity of the video. He expressed doubts over how the footage was obtained. Zha noted that the video, which was played at the wedding reception, had a watermark of a video-sharing platform at the top right corner. This would basically mean that the video was taken from another website.

Mr Zha expressed:

“Who would air their dirty laundry on a video website. To summarize, there is only one explanation, this is a malicious marketing stunt.”

Netizens continued to express doubt over the authenticity of the video. However, online sources claimed that the man had found his partner cheating after he installed security cameras for their future home during a home renovation project.

Although there seems to be some debate over whether the video is real or not, there are others who have flooded social media expressing shock over the video. A few of the online comments read:

“Best revenge- in front of all their family and friends” -TikTok

“Honesty, I am this petty and would 1000 percent do this” -TikTok

“Man stood there knowing the calamity he’s about to cause.” -TikTok

According to Asia One, the bride and groom were in a relationship for two years and were engaged for six months before officially tying the knot.

