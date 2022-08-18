"She seems cool asf": Internet defends Sanna Marin as viral video of Finland PM partying and dancing sparks online debate

In a recent social media video, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was seen partying with Finnish celebrities and other associates. In the video, Marin allegedly seems to be under the influence of narcotics.

However, in a recent press conference, the 36-year-old denied all the allegations.

According to recent reports, the private party seems to have taken place in an apartment building or a residential property. Following the leaked viral video, opposition party members called for the Finnish politician's resignation as well as a drug test to prove her innocence.

Visegrád 24 @visegrad24



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. https://t.co/FbOhdTeEGw

Similarly, Centre Party minister Mikko Kärnä, also advised the Prime Minister to take a voluntary drug test “for the sake of the discussion in public.” However, several netizens have come to her defense, one of whom said that Sanna seems "cool asf."

Support for Sanna Marin pours in following her party video

Although several Finnish natives criticized their PM on Twitter, some alleged that the Russian government might have had something to do with the leaked video. Their reasoning behind that was the fact that Marin had visited the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

People from across the world were, however, completely in support of the Finnish PM. While some said that it was sad that people were angry at Marin for having fun, others said that they wanted her to lead the European Union.

Julien Hoez @JulienHoez People are actually mad at Sanna Marin for having friends and having some semblance of a fun social life. 🤦‍♂️



You all genuinely need help. People are actually mad at Sanna Marin for having friends and having some semblance of a fun social life. 🤦‍♂️You all genuinely need help.

PAnnicchino @PAnnicchino Dear @MarinSanna , don't listen to the critics. Here is an important handbook on Italian dance clubs written by former Minister De Michelis you may want to consult. Enjoy! Dear @MarinSanna, don't listen to the critics. Here is an important handbook on Italian dance clubs written by former Minister De Michelis you may want to consult. Enjoy! https://t.co/j65cBS1cKF

night brain @night_brain_ is Sanna Marin the only chief executive on earth to have documented friends is Sanna Marin the only chief executive on earth to have documented friends

Europeans supporting Ukraine 🇺🇦🇪🇺 @ukraine_ua123

I want Finland to lead EU. Visegrád 24 @visegrad24



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. https://t.co/FbOhdTeEGw Sanna Marin is a 10000x more charismatic, lively and has 1000000000x more morals compared to Scholz.I want Finland to lead EU. twitter.com/visegrad24/sta… Sanna Marin is a 10000x more charismatic, lively and has 1000000000x more morals compared to Scholz.I want Finland to lead EU. twitter.com/visegrad24/sta…

Bruno Maçães @MacaesBruno The way Kremlin people are going on about the party video by Sanna Marin I wonder if they leaked it. Keep going, you’ll make her the most popular politician in Europe. And Finns are not stupid The way Kremlin people are going on about the party video by Sanna Marin I wonder if they leaked it. Keep going, you’ll make her the most popular politician in Europe. And Finns are not stupid

Very Finnish Problems @VFinnishProbs Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard 😎👌🎉 https://t.co/8EjQjDUJPc

Joyce Karam @Joyce_Karam Seems the Internet is upset today at Finland’s PM Sanna Marin for going to a party, dancing to music and enjoying herself outside work.



Maybe she should have invaded a neighboring country, embezzled some money and spread hate and xenophobia instead… Seems the Internet is upset today at Finland’s PM Sanna Marin for going to a party, dancing to music and enjoying herself outside work.Maybe she should have invaded a neighboring country, embezzled some money and spread hate and xenophobia instead…

Eerik N Kross @EerikNKross Finding it hard to decide if @MarinSanna or @kajakallas is the cooler PM. In any case, no Russian tourists will be invited to their parties ... to any parties in their countries for that matter. Finding it hard to decide if @MarinSanna or @kajakallas is the cooler PM. In any case, no Russian tourists will be invited to their parties ... to any parties in their countries for that matter.

Matthew Downhour @MatthewDownhour Visegrád 24 @visegrad24



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. https://t.co/FbOhdTeEGw I’m willing to bet Sanna Marin spends less time in the club than Trump spent golfing or Bolsonaro spends in the hospital twitter.com/visegrad24/sta… I’m willing to bet Sanna Marin spends less time in the club than Trump spent golfing or Bolsonaro spends in the hospital twitter.com/visegrad24/sta…

People appreciated her for her charisma even as others extended their support to the young politician.

What did Sanna Marin say about the leaked video?

Following the video going viral, Sanna Marin addressed the allegations against her in a press conference and said:

“I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others (using drugs)."

The former Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland added:

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age…I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted.”

Additionally, the DailyMail reported that Marin also addressed the allegations following the leaking of the video to some reporters at the Rissala airport in Kuopio. She told them:

“I haven't used any drugs, so it's not a problem to take a drug test, but I also think it's quite special that something like this is required… I didn't see any evidence that anything was used anywhere.”

Previous instances of Finnish PM Sanna Marin’s partying

Previously, Marin was made to publicly apologize for her partying habits amid COVID-19.

In December 2021, Marin was spotted on a night out in Helsinki. The incident was heavily criticized as her foreign minister had tested positive of COVID-19 just hours prior to her night out.

At the time, Sanna Marin was told not to quarantine as she had been fully vaccinated. However, she was later informed via text that she needed to isolate and she had apparently missed the text.

Later, in a Facebook post, she issued an apoology and mentioned:

“I should have used better judgment Saturday night and double check the instructions I received. I'm really sorry that I didn't understand to act like this.”

Marin, who is one of the youngest PMs in the world, tested positive to COVID-19 in early June this year. Following her recent controversy, it remains to be seen if the politician will voluntarily take the drug test despite her initial pushback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave